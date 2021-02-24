expand
Ad Spot

February 24, 2021

Jamel Antione Nance

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, February 24, 2021

CHINA GROVE — A Kernersville man is accused of taking Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase early Tuesday that ended in woods behind Carson High with a laundry list of criminal charges.

Jamel Antione Nance, 37, faces a total of 13 charges, including two counts of felony fleeing or eluding arrest, felony hit and run causing property damage and trafficking cocaine.

Maj. John Sifford said Nance did not have a functioning tag light on his SUV as he was driving on I-85 near the Peach Orchard Road exit. A sheriff’s deputy drove behind the SUV and couldn’t make out the details on the license plate because of a cover that caused a glare. The vehicle made multiple lane changes and varied its speed, Sifford said.

As Nance’s SUV approached N.C. 152, a sheriff’s deputy activated his lights and sirens. That’s when the chase began.

The vehicle traveled through the roundabouts on N.C. 152’s bridge over I-85 in the wrong direction, Sifford said. Nance allegedly turned into the Hitachi Metals parking lot, drove at the pursuing deputy, drove through grass in front of the business and through a fence, Sifford said.

On N.C. 152, the chase reached speeds of up to 75 mph.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nance turned onto Kress Venture Drive, which is the only entrance and exit to Carson High School, and drove around in the front parking lot before getting stuck in a practice field behind the school.

Sifford said a sheriff’s deputy drew his rifle and gave commands for Nance to exit the vehicle. That’s when Nance allegedly fled on foot toward woods near the school. He was found lying on his side about 20 yards into the woods and placed in custody.

In Nance’s possession, his vehicle and a duffle bag dropped near Hitachi Metals, deputies found found a total of 115 grams of white powder determined to be cocaine, 376 grams of marijuana and $791 in cash, Sifford said. Deputies allegedly also found digital scales, an extended magazine for a handgun, two cell phones, a number of sandwich bags, grinders and cigarillos.

Nance’s vehicle was towed. He was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center, where he remained Wednesday, with a total bond of $1 million.

The full list of charges Nance faces is as follows:

• two felony counts of trafficking cocaine.

• one felony count of possession of a schedule six controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

• two counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

• one felony count of selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

• one felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture sell  or distribute.

• one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• two felony counts of fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.

• two felony counts of hit and run and failing to stop causing property damage.

More News

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

High school basketball: Falcons rally from early deficit

High school basketball: Salisbury girls advance in 2A playoffs

Comments

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School

News Main

North Rowan girls end season with playoff loss to Murphy

Education

Rowan-Salisbury EC department plunges in place after raising $1,300 for Special Olympics

Nation/World

Tiger Woods injured in car crash, has surgery on legs

Local

Local stakeholders set goals, direction to tackle city’s housing issues

Education

RSS board talks future of Henderson Independent School

Coronavirus

One new COVID-19 death, 23 new positives reported Tuesday

Local

Concord to create fallen officer memorial featuring Rowan native Shuping

Crime

20-year-old man faces rape charges

Crime

Blotter: Man charged after shooting gun during argument

Local

UPDATE: Missing Salisbury man found

Education

RSS board votes to use upset bid process on Faith property

Local

Committee to soon accept artist applications for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project

BREAKING NEWS

RSS board votes to send elementary students to in-person classes four days per week

Coronavirus

County to administer nearly 1,700 vaccines this week

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Howard named ‘hospitality champion’ by North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association

Crime

Blotter: Gunshot fired into home on North Oakhurst Drive

Local

Teenager reported missing in Salisbury

Local

‘Everybody needs an Aunt Libby:’ Family celebrates 100th birthday of Rockwell doctor Elizabeth Lombard

Ask Us

Ask Us: Why is Rowan EMS no longer transporting some patients outside of county?

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 21

Nation/World

FAA orders United to inspect Boeing 777s after emergency

Coronavirus

US coronavirus death toll approaches milestone of 500,000