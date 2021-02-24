High school basketball: Tuesday’s first-round scores, Thursday’s second-round pairings
4A West Boys
First round
Ardrey Kell 48, Green Hope 46
Hillside 63, Harding 57
Page 52, Glenn 42
R.J. Reynolds 69, Myers Park 61
North Mecklenburg 78, Jordan 47
Panther Creek 77, Grimsley 65
Hough 62, Rocky River 59 (OT)
South Mecklenburg 62, Independence 45
nior 68, Heritage 64
Thursday
Hillside (11-3) at Ardrey Kell (7-0)
Page (8-1) at R.J. Reynolds (12-1)
Panther Creek (13-1) at North Mecklenburg (9-0)
South Mecklenburg (5-2) at Hough (7-2)
3A West boys
West Rowan 69, Monroe 60
Cox Mill 44, A.C. Reynolds 31
North Iredell 57, T.C. Roberson 55
Crest 75, Dudley 62
Hickory 60, North Buncombe 55
Mount Tabor 64, Charlotte Catholic 56
Central Cabarrus 95, Kings Mountain 57
Weddington 82, Hunter Huss 51
Thursday
Cox Mill (11-2) at West Rowan (14-1)
North Iredell (12-2) at Crest (14-1)
Mount Tabor (12-2) at Hickory (10-1)
Central Cabarrus (12-1) at Weddington (14-0)
2A West boys
Hendersonville 83, Ledford 64
Atkins 68, West Stanly 53
Mountain Heritage 50, Salisbury 43
West Caldwell 66, Ashe County 54
North Lincoln 77, Forbush 55
North Davidson 62, East Lincoln 59
Shelby 89, Patton 75
R-S Central 57, Forest Hills 51
Thursday
Atkins (13-1) at Hendersonville (13-0)
West Caldwell (7-1) at Mountain Heritage (12-0)
North Davidson (12-0) at North Lincoln (13-2)
Shelby (14-1) at R-S Central (13-1)
1A West boys
Mitchell County 66, Research Triangle Academy 48
Pine Lake Prep 74, North Stanly 67 (OT)
Lincoln Charter 91, Murphy 49
Chatham Central 74, Hiwassee Dam 71
Uwharrie Charter 66, Starmount 47
Mount Airy 74, Christ the King 66
Mountain Island Charter 72, Chatham Charter 46
Hayesville 70, Winston-Salem Prep 65
Thursday
Pine Lake Prep (15-1) at Mitchell County (9-5)
Chatham Central (10-1) at Lincoln Charter (13-1)
Uwharrie Charter (10-3) at Mount Airy (12-3)
Mountain Island Charter (13-2) at Hayesville (15-0)
4A West girls
Vance 54, South Mecklenburg 28
Jordan 64, Hickory Ridge 50
Independence 62, Northwest Guilford 49
East Forsyth 53, Ragsdale 48
Providence 57, Athens Drive 30
Panther Creek 63, North Mecklenburg 39
Lake Norman 49, Myers Park 47
South Caldwell 45, West Forsyth 38
Thursday
Jordan (9-2) at Vance (8-0)
Independence (6-2) at East Forsyth (13-1)
Panther Creek (10-1) at Providence (7-0)
Lake Norman (10-1) at South Caldwell (7-6)
3A West girls
Freedom 48, North Buncombe 35
Asheville 56, Cox Mill 33
Hickory 53, Northwest Cabarrus 38
Ashbrook 55, Alexander Central 48
Carson 69, Kings Mountain 33
Cuthbertson 63, Crest 22
Charlotte Catholic 62, Dudley 58
Enka 58, Southwest Guilford 45
Thursday
Asheville (12-2) at Freedom (10-0)
Hickory (9-2) at Ashbrook (13-1)
Cuthbertson (14-1) at Jesse Carson (15-0)
Charlotte Catholic (11-3) at Enka (14-1)
2A West girls
West Stokes 41, Ledford 23
Newton-Conover 57, Pisgah 46
Bunker Hill 58, North Davidson 50
R-S Central 75, Forest Hills 71
Salisbury 53, Patton 37
Shelby 56, East Lincoln 24
West Wilkes 59, North Surry 34
Mountain Heritage 54, Wilkes Central 47
Thursday
Newton-Conover (15-0) at West Stokes (12-0)
R-S Central (11-3) at Bunker Hill (8-0)
Shelby (15-0) at Salisbury (14-1)
West Wilkes (12-0) at Mountain Heritage (9-2)
1A West girls
East Surry 75, Clover Garden 30
Robbinsville 78, Chatham Charter 44
Community School of Davidson 53, Uwharrie Charter 40
Murphy 66, North Rowan 35
Hiwassee Dam 64, North Stanly 35
Mitchell County 60, Mountain Island Charter 13
Elkin 37, Christ the King 25
Bishop McGuinness 66, Bessemer City 26
Thursday
Robbinsville (14-1) at East Surry (13-0)
Murphy (13-2) at Community School of Davidson (14-0)
Mitchell County (14-0) at Hiwassee Dam (9-4)
Bishop McGuinness (9-4) at Elkin (7-6)