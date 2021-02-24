Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

SALISBURY — Police are investigating two separate shootings during which men were shot in the leg.

In one incident on Monday in the 900 block of Celebration Drive, police say they have suspects. In another, the victim was uncooperative after being admitted to the hospital on Monday.

The Celebration Drive incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday when two men knocked on the door of a house, went into a room in the home and shot a man in the leg. Police say the incident wasn’t a break-in and that the two men knew the victim.

The victim on Celebration Drive was transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police were told the suspects asked about money before shooting the victim.

In the second incident, police were dispatched to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center shortly after midnight. A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound, but he did not volunteer any information about what happened.