Salisbury soccer wins

From staff reports

Salisbury improved to 5-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 6-0 victory over the Central Davidson Spartans on Tuesday at Ludwig Stadium.

Salisbury’s Brayan Avilez scored less than a minute into the match and the Hornets never looked back.

Salisbury also got two goals from Christopher Portillo (his first tallies of the season), Will Webb (2) and Colin Donaldson.

Assists were credited to Avilez, Webb, Donaldson, Carlos Henriquez, Dennis Anaya and goal keeper Wade Robins.

Robins and Christopher “Ochoa” Portillo combined for the shutout in goal.

Salisbury got excellent play from Yahir Avilez and Jimmy Arrieta-Meza.

Next up for Salisbury is an away match at Oak Grove tonight.

Oak Grove defeated SHS twice in the regular season last year.

The match has been moved up to 4 p.m.

•••

Carson and East Rowan battled to a 5-all tie in North Piedmont Conference soccer on Tuesday.

Gabriel Honeycutt scored three goals for Carson. Adrian Guerreo scored a goal. Ricky Musselwhite had an assist.

Drew Roane scored three goals for the Mustangs. Jaxon Mastranunzio and Carter Honeycutt scored one each.

Honeycutt, Roane, Erik Perez and Elijah Luna had assists.

HS basketball

Salisbury’s boys ended the season with a 50-43 loss at Mountain Heritage in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.