Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

ROCKWELL — A man fueling up at Cheeseman’s Gas Station on Wednesday afternoon left with a damaged motorcycle after a confrontation.

A 43-year-old man told Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies he was getting gas at the convenience store on Old Beatty Ford Road when a man pulled up behind him in a black convertible.

The convertible’s driver confronted the victim and asked “if he had a problem with his brother,” an incident report states. The convertible driver brandished an AR-15-style rifle and pointed it at the victim before returning to the vehicle, running over the motorcycle and leaving on Old Beatty Ford Road.

The suspect, who hasn’t yet been arrested, faces charges of assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A fictitious tag was reported Tuesday in the 4800 block of Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Traditional Towing and Repair on Tuesday reported property damage in the 4200 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Internet fraud on Tuesday was reported in the 400 block of Catawba Drive in Salisbury.

• Dick’s Sporting Goods on Tuesday reported items were stolen.

• A man on Tuesday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Scercy Road in China Grove.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Carolina Boulevard.

• Amari Messiah Mosley, 20, was charged with simple assault and battery in the 100 block of Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.