February 25, 2021

Garage declared total loss after Enochville fire

By Josh Bergeron

Published 9:25 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

ENOCHVILLE — A garage was declared a total loss Thursday during a fire on Cannon Farm Road.

A number of fire departments responded to the blaze, which was reported at 1:51 p.m. in the 2700 block of Cannon Farm Road near Enochville Avenue. After arriving, firefighters found a garage fully involved in flames, with the blaze threatening another structure.

A news release said firefighters weren’t able to enter the building because it was beginning to collapse. After battling the fire for 30 minutes, firefighters brought the fire under control.

The structure being threatened by flames was saved, but the garage was not.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Rowan County Fire Service Division.

Enochville Fire and Rescue was assisted on scene by Atwell Township Fire Department, Landis Fire Department, China Grove Fire Department, Locke Township Fire Department, Kannapolis Fire Department, South Iredell Fire Department, Odell Volunteer Fire Department, Bostian Heights Fire Department, West Rowan Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, Rowan County Rescue Squad and Rowan County Fire Service Division.

