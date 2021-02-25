Letter: Now not the time to loosen restrictions

In response to an editorial published Sunday (“Cooper should make changes to COVID-19 rules”), no, Cooper does not need to lessen any restrictions. N.C. is nearing one million cases. This is not the time to be talking about lifting/changing any restrictions.

People are not taking this virus seriously. They are still filling churches when they should be meeting virtually. Cooper should be putting a stop to that. If anything, he needs to put in place more restrictions.

—Lori Morris

China Grove