expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Submitted photo - A framed letter addressed to local retired marine Arbe Arbelaez from retired Sgt. Maj. Gene Overstreet recognizing Arbelaez for his outstanding contributions to toy charities.

Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts

By Carl Blankenship

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

SALISBURY — Arbe Arbelaez had his first run-in with Toys for Tots as a punishment when he was in the Marine Corps, but he loved it.

“The Marine Corps is not just about going overseas and blowing things up,” Arbelaez said. “We have a bigger mission and they wanted me to be a part of it.”

Arbelaez was sent away to devote himself to the children’s charity for three months, and the branch let him keep doing it every year until he retired.

After he left the Corps, he moved to Salisbury and got the program rolling here as the coordinator for Rowan County. He is still here 19 years later, collecting toys like mad.

“What I tell people is it started out as a punishment that became an addiction,” Arbelaez said. “It’s a humbling experience to be able to help people, in a time of crisis especially.”

Arbe Arbelaez has been leading the Rowan Toys for Tots organization for over a decade, but his love for the program began when he was in the Marine Corps in the 1980s. Ben Stansell/Salisbury Post

Arbelaez said toys for kids at Christmastime lets them know they have not been left behind or forgotten. He recounted a personal story of his wife when she spent Christmas in the hospital. She thought Santa would not be able to find her.

Arbelaez influences more than Toys for Tots. His work also sends toys to Operation Toy Soldier and Project Santa.

Powles-Staton Funeral Director Russ Roakes credits Arbelaez for expanding the toy collection for the funeral home’s Operation Toy Soldier affiliate drive and contributing thousands of toys to the effort each year since he became involved.

Five years ago when Powles-Staton started its collections, it took in 200 toys. Arbelaez got involved the second year and it raked in 2,200. Now they collect more than 5,000.

“He brings in thousands, like a toy factory,” said Operation Toy Soldier Found and President Jim Rudolph.

Operation Toy Soldier is a national initiative by Rudolph and his funeral home Veterans Funeral Care to provide toys for children of service members. Powles-Staton collects more toys for the program than affiliates in markets that dwarf Rowan County.

Roakes decided he wanted to put together a surprise for Arbelaez for his efforts by tapping into a connection with a famous marine through Operation Toy Soldier: Gene Overstreet, who served as the 12th sergeant major of the Marine Corps.

Sergeant major rank is a unique rank and the highest enlisted rank in the Corps.

“The Marine Corps is a brutal meritocracy and the people that get that job are perfect Marines,” Rudolph said.

Overstreet served in Vietnam and served as an instructor. One of his tasks was the filming of the Corps entire drill manual. He was promoted to sergeant major in 1991 and retired from service in 1995.

Overstreet wrote a personal letter to Arbelaez thanking him for his work for the program. Arbelaez said he does not do this work for accolades, but it was emotional and humbling for someone like Overstreet to take notice.

“To us, as Marines, Sgt. Maj. Overstreet is like a rockstar,” Arbelaez said.

Arbelaez said every Marine wants to meet Overstreet and he was speechless to receive the letter.

“I’m just glad that I can give what I can,” Arbelaez said.

More News

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Comments

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed

Education

Faith Academy interviewing staff, preparing site for fall opening

News

Volunteers work around obstacles, alter procedures to offer free tax services to those in need

Education

Education shoutouts

Local

Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts

Local

March issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Five get Dunbar School Heritage Scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Salisbury Academy fourth-graders think big as inventors

Education

Bakari Sellers keynote speaker at Livingstone College Founder’s Day program

Nation/World

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

Nation/World

Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

Nation/World

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Nation/World

FDA says single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson prevents severe COVID

High School

Coaches, lawmakers react to governor’s order expanding sporting event capacity

Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths, positives remain below triple digits

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after call about package

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School