Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

SALISBURY — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rowan County on Thursday, making six this week.

The county has now seen 275 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 102 this year. Like daily positives, deaths reported regularly have decreased from a peak in January, but they’ve not decreased to the same level as before the surge that started in October.

Of the deaths reported, 247 are classified as “molecular,” meaning they are confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 27 are “antigen,” meaning they are probable cases according to federal guidance,

The county’s number of positives increased by 61 on Thursday, which makes 733 in the previous two weeks and 14,744 since the start of the pandemic. Compared to its immediate neighbors, Rowan continues to see daily positives that are higher than all but Stanly County.

Helped by the Rowan County Health Department’s drive-thru event on Wednesday, the number of second doses administered to Rowan County residents increased by 454, to a total of 7,560. That’s about 5.3% of the county’s population.

With no mass vaccination event the day prior, first doses increased by a smaller number, 87. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 13,727 local residents have received a first dose, with is about 9.7%.

Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were at 337 on Wednesday. Of those, 31 were admitted in the previous 41 hours. Like daily positives, hospitalizations are on the decline.