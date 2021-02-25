expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

By Josh Bergeron

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

SALISBURY — Two new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Rowan County on Thursday, making six this week.

The county has now seen 275 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 102 this year. Like daily positives, deaths reported regularly have decreased from a peak in January, but they’ve not decreased to the same level as before the surge that started in October.

Of the deaths reported, 247 are classified as “molecular,” meaning they are confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 27 are “antigen,” meaning they are probable cases according to federal guidance,

The county’s number of positives increased by 61 on Thursday, which makes 733 in the previous two weeks and 14,744 since the start of the pandemic. Compared to its immediate neighbors, Rowan continues to see daily positives that are higher than all but Stanly County.

Helped by the Rowan County Health Department’s drive-thru event on Wednesday, the number of second doses administered to Rowan County residents increased by 454, to a total of 7,560. That’s about 5.3% of the county’s population.

With no mass vaccination event the day prior, first doses increased by a smaller number, 87. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports 13,727 local residents have received a first dose, with is about 9.7%.

Hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — were at 337 on Wednesday. Of those, 31 were admitted in the previous 41 hours. Like daily positives, hospitalizations are on the decline.

More News

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Comments

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed

Education

Faith Academy interviewing staff, preparing site for fall opening

News

Volunteers work around obstacles, alter procedures to offer free tax services to those in need

Education

Education shoutouts

Local

Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts

Local

March issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Five get Dunbar School Heritage Scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Salisbury Academy fourth-graders think big as inventors

Education

Bakari Sellers keynote speaker at Livingstone College Founder’s Day program

Nation/World

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

Nation/World

Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

Nation/World

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Nation/World

FDA says single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson prevents severe COVID

High School

Coaches, lawmakers react to governor’s order expanding sporting event capacity

Coronavirus

Three new COVID-19 deaths, positives remain below triple digits

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces end to curfew, changes to restrictions affecting bars, high school sports

Crime

Blotter: Two charged after call about package

Crime

Salisbury Police investigating two shootings

Crime

Chase involving Kernersville man ends in woods behind Carson High School