Blotter: Feb. 26

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A county ordinance violation was reported Wednesday in the 100 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury.

• A woman reported fraud Wednesday in the 700 block of Lake Fork Road.

• First Premier Bank on Wednesday reported fraud in the 1500 block of Lentz Road in China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported a physical assault in the 900 block of Old U.S. 80 in Gold Hill.

• A woman on Wednesday reported an assault in the 700 block of Shue Road in China Grove.

• A woman reported an assault in the 1000 block of Red Haven Drive in Salisbury.

• An overdose was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Stafford Estates Drive.

• Mitchell Lee Varnadore 34, was charged with breaking and entering a building Wednesday.

• Thomas Lee Barnes, 19, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Walmart on Thursday reported two larcenies in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman reported a larceny Thursday in the 1000 block of Maggie Avenue.

• Pizza Hut on Thursday reported a counterfeit bill in the 500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A person reported indecent liberties with a child on Thursday.

• A juvenile reported a physical disturbance on Thursday in the 300 block of South Craige Street.

• Amari Messiah Mosley, 20, was charged Thursday with assault and battery.