February 26, 2021

Fans will be allowed in ACC basketball tournament games

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 26, 2021

Associated Press 

The easing of public-gathering restrictions in North Carolina has opened the door for a limited number of fans to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

The league announced its decision Thursday, a day after Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions to allow attendance of up to 15% of indoor arenas seating more than 5,000 and 30% of outdoor venues.

The ACC had previously said it wouldn’t have public tickets available for either tournament taking place in Greensboro. The league is finalizing plans for how the ticket availability will work.

Also on Thursday, ACC member North Carolina said it will have limited fan attendance at its final two men’s basketball games as well as contests in spring sports.

The Tar Heels host No. 11 Florida State on Saturday and then rival Duke the following weekend. The plan is for students to have access to about 75% of available tickets (2,400) through a lottery system, while other tickets will be available to family members of coaches and players, health-care workers from UNC Hospitals and some athletics donors.

In an open letter to fans, athletics director Bubba Cunningham says the school will require safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Comments

