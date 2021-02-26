expand
February 26, 2021

High school basketball: All-CCC teams announced

By Post Sports

Published 3:01 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

 

 

Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

All-Central Carolina Conference basketball teams were announced on Friday.

Salisbury sophomore guard Kyla Bryant shared conference player of the year honors with North Davidson junior guard Emily Hege.

Bryant averaged 15.4 points for the CCC champs. The Hornets finished  14-2 season on Thursday with a 48-46 loss to Shelby in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

Salisbury’s Lakai Brice was named the league’s coach of the year, with North Davidson’s Katelyn Frazier runner-up.

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough, Jamecia Huntley and Jaleiah Gibson made all-conference.

•••

On the boys side, CCC champ North Davidson took the top honors, with Jamarien Dalton named CCC Player of the Year and ND’s Josh Snyder recognized as CCC Coach of the Year.

Salisbury finished second in the league. Salisbury’s Jalon Walker, Nate Brown and Cameron Stout made all-conference.

 

 

