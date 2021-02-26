expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

NHL: Tampa Bay takes down Hurricanes 3-1

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 26, 2021

By Erik Erlendsson

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Curtis McElhinney stopped 31 shots and picked up an assist to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Mikhail Sergachev, Yanni Gourde and Barclay Goodrow all scored for Tampa Bay, which won three of the four straight meetings between the teams.

Brett Pesce scored the lone goal for Carolina, which has lost three consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 21-27, 2019. James Reimer finished with 19 saves.

After lamenting their starts in the previous two games, the Hurricanes started the game strong Thursday and registered six of the seven opening shots of the game. Carolina was rewarded with the first goal on a 2-on-1 with Jesper Fast feeding the pass across to Pesce, who jumped up on the rush, for a 1-0 lead at 14:23 of the first period.

After the teams kept trading, and failing to convert, on power-play chances, Tampa Bay tied the game at even strength. Off an offensive zone faceoff, Brayden Point won the draw clean back to Sergachev, who slipped a forehand under the arm of Reimer for his first goal of the season at 12:39 of the second period.

Tampa Bay took the lead for the first time early in the third as Victor Hedman hit Gourde with a stretch pass just outside the Carolina blue line. Gourde skated to the top of the right circle before ripping a slap shot to the far post for his fifth of the season at 6:22.

McElhinney picked up the secondary assist on the play for his fifth career NHL point, and first with the Lightning.

Goodrow, as he did Wednesday, sealed the victory with an empty-net goal after intercepting Jaccob Slavin’s pass attempt just outside the Carolina blue line. The goal, his fifth of the season, came with 1:16 left.

Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak did not play the final 12:13 of the second period after blocking a shot on the penalty kill and did not return for the start of the third period. The team announced Cernak would miss the remainder of the game after suffering an undisclosed lower body injury. Carolina’s Jake Gardiner, who played in Wednesday’s game, was a scratch for the third time in four games.

The Hurricanes play at Florida on Saturday.

More News

High school soccer: Salisbury edges West Davidson

Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in report critical of Apex Police Department

Hoops roundup: No. 2 NC State women pound Pitt

High school basketball: Hornets lose a tight one in playoffs

Comments

News

Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in report critical of Apex Police Department

Nation/World

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Elections

City council again dismisses idea of adding new member, focus now on recommendation to delay elections

Business

‘Let’s make some money:’ Loosened restrictions praised by bar owners, baseball team

High School

Salisbury High bucks historical trend in dominant shutout of West Rowan

Enochville

Garage declared total loss after Enochville fire

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed

Education

Faith Academy interviewing staff, preparing site for fall opening

News

Volunteers work around obstacles, alter procedures to offer free tax services to those in need

Education

Education shoutouts

Local

Retired Marine gets recognition for toy collection efforts

Local

March issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

Education

Five get Dunbar School Heritage Scholarships

Education

Education briefs: Salisbury Academy fourth-graders think big as inventors

Education

Bakari Sellers keynote speaker at Livingstone College Founder’s Day program

Nation/World

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

Nation/World

Chief: Capitol Police were warned of violence before riot

Nation/World

GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package

Nation/World

FDA says single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson prevents severe COVID