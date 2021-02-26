expand
February 26, 2021

Salisbury, Kannapolis men charged with soliciting sexual acts

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:18 am Friday, February 26, 2021

SALISBURY — A Salisbury and Kannapolis man were among those charged with soliciting sexual acts by the Concord Police Department as part of an undercover campaign.

The police department said Thursday it charged a total of 11 people, hailing from King to Charlotte.

Rodez Lamar White, 30, of Salisbury was charged with solicitation of a child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act resulting in appearance at meeting location. He was one of six people charged with the crime.

Stratto Gamallo Similton, 30, of Kannapolis was charged with solicitation by computer or electronic device to commit unlawful sex act. He was one of five people charged with the crime.

Four of the 11 charged were from Concord. Two were from King. One each were from Albemarle, Charlotte and Monroe.

The police department said it will continue to investigate and “vigorously pursue those who wish to harm children in our community.”

Anyone with information that can help in the investigation is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

