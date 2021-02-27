expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

Appalachian State needs double overtime to beat Georgia Southern

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, February 27, 2021

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Justin Forrest and Adrian Delph scored 24 points apiece as Appalachian State beat Georgia Southern 84-78 in double overtime on Friday night.

The 24 points were a season high for Forrest. Delph also had eight rebounds.
Donovan Gregory had 17 points for Appalachian State (13-10, 7-7 Sun Belt Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and six assists.

Zack Bryant had 20 points for the Eagles (12-12, 6-9). Elijah McCadden added 12 points. Eric Boone had 11 points.

The Mountaineers remain undefeated in three games against the Eagles this season. Most recently, Appalachian State defeated Georgia Southern 77-71 on Jan. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

More News

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

Appalachian State needs double overtime to beat Georgia Southern

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Comments

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

$1.9 billion relief bill closer to passage in House

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Advisers OK single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 26

Crime

Salisbury, Kannapolis men charged with soliciting sexual acts

News

Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in report critical of Apex Police Department

Nation/World

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Elections

City council again dismisses idea of adding new member, focus now on recommendation to delay elections

Business

‘Let’s make some money:’ Loosened restrictions praised by bar owners, baseball team

High School

Salisbury High bucks historical trend in dominant shutout of West Rowan

Enochville

Garage declared total loss after Enochville fire

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges

Local

Dukeville lead testing results trickle in, more participation needed