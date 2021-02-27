expand
Ad Spot

February 27, 2021

College basketball: Catawba men advance in SAC tourney

By Post Sports

Published 4:54 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021

 

Catawba’s Bernard Pelote (15). Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s men’s basketball team stayed hot by pounding Limestone 90-67 at Goodman Gym on Saturday afternoon in front of 133 fans.

Freshman Bernard Pelote had a huge outing in the first-round South Atlantic Conference Tournament game, scoring 26 on 10-for-16 shooting and making five 3-pointers.

Larry McLeod had an efficient 23 on 10-for-13 shooting.

Seventh-seeded Catawba (9-10) shot 52.7 percent from the field and made 12 turnovers while taking its sixth straight win.

The Indians had a big edge on the glass against the 10th-seeded Saints, who finished with a 2-11 record.

Catawba plays at No. 2 seed Tusculum at 8 p.m. on Monday.

LIMESTONE (67) — Dada 20, Owens 20, Gahlert 7, Edoka 5, Hinkle 4, Harris 1,  Jackson, Harrell.

CATAWBA (90) — Pelote 26, McLeod 23, Robinson 9, Burwell 7, Nelson 7, Phillips 5, Johnson 4, Peacock 4, Spencer 3, Freeman 2, Whitfield, Bowen, Sylla.

Limestone   32   35   — 67

Catawba      42   48   — 90

More News

Hoops roundup: No. 16 Hokies hammer Wake Forest

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

College basketball: Catawba men advance in SAC tourney

High school football: East loses opener

Comments

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

Greensboro site to administer 3,000 daily vaccine doses starting March 10

Nation/World

Update: $1.9 trillion relief bill passes House, moves on to Senate

Nation/World

Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely

Coronavirus

Advisers OK single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

Local

Post wins 18 N.C. Press Association Awards

Education

Cooper vetoes bill that would force K-12 schools to reopen

Local

Lanning named Spencer’s fire chief

Crime

Blotter: Feb. 26

Crime

Salisbury, Kannapolis men charged with soliciting sexual acts

News

Racial bias ‘deeply entrenched’ in report critical of Apex Police Department

Nation/World

US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia

Elections

City council again dismisses idea of adding new member, focus now on recommendation to delay elections

Business

‘Let’s make some money:’ Loosened restrictions praised by bar owners, baseball team

High School

Salisbury High bucks historical trend in dominant shutout of West Rowan

Enochville

Garage declared total loss after Enochville fire

Crime

Cooper, N.C. prison officials agree to release 3,500 inmates

Coronavirus

Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan, six for the week

Crime

Blotter: Man brandishes AR-15, runs over motorcycle at Rockwell-area gas station

Crime

Salisbury man charged with exploitation of minor

Crime

Road rage incident results in assault charges