February 27, 2021

Wake Forests’s Ian DuBose (11) tries to keep Virginia Tech’s Tyrece Radford from the basket Saturday. Photo courtesy of ACC

Hoops roundup: No. 16 Hokies hammer Wake Forest

By Post Sports

Published 6:35 pm Saturday, February 27, 2021

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored 23 points, Tyrece Radford had 15 and No. 16 Virginia Tech pounded Wake Forest 84-46 on Saturday.

Virginia Tech recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.

Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.

Virginia Tech shot 68% (19 of 28) from the field in the first half and led by 27 at the break. The Hokies (15-5, 9-4)  remain in third place in the ACC standings.

Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.

Georgia Tech 84, Syracuse 77

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright dunked his way to 31 points, tying his season high, and the Yellow Yackets strengthened their NCAA Tournament chances with their fourth consecutive win.

Wright scored 19 points and had six of his seven dunks in the second half when the Yellow Jackets (13-8, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) were able to pull away from the Orange (13-8, 7-7), who saw their NCAA chances dissipate further with their second straight loss.

Boston College 94, Notre Dame 90

BOSTON (AP) — Jay Heath scored 19 points and Boston College sank seven of eight free throws in the final 45 seconds to  give interim coach Scott Spinelli a victory in his first game as a college head coach.

DeMarr Langford had 17 points and six rebounds, making a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left after the Fighting Irish cut a 12-point second-half deficit to two.  The Eagles (4-13, 2-9 Atlantic Coast Conference)   won for the first time since Jan. 12 and in its first game since Jim Christian was fired on Feb. 15.

Prentiss Hubb scored 23 of his 28 points in the second half for Notre Dame (9-13, 6-10), which hosts North Carolina State on Wednesday.

Clemson 66, Miami 58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes each scored 19 points and the Tigers won their fifth straight.

  Coach Brad Brownell picked up win No. 200 at Clemson (15-5, 9-5 ACC).

Isaiah Wong led Miami (7-15, 3-15), which only had six scholarship players, with 28 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

Western Carolina 85,  Mercer 61

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Cory Hightower had 16 points to lead five Western Carolina players in double figures as the Catamounts won easily. Xavier Cork and Matt Halvorsen added 14 points apiece for the Catamounts. Kameron Gibson chipped in 13 points.

Western Carolina (11-15, 4-13 Southern Conference) posted a season-high 23 assists. Neftali Alvarez had 16 points for the Bears (15-10, 8-9).

Davidson 65, VCU 57

DAVIDSON (AP) — Luka Brajkovic registered 15 points in the Wildcats’ victory. Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-7, 7-4 Atlantic 10 Conference).

VCU scored a season low 27 first-half points.

Jamir Watkins had 14 points for the Rams (17-6, 10-4).   

Georgia Southern 65, Appalachian State 57

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Elijah McCadden posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Georgia Southern topped the Mountaineers.

Adrian Delph had 19 points for the Mountaineers (13-11, 7-8). Justin Forrest added 12 points and six rebounds. Michael Almonacy had 10 points.

The Eagles (13-12, 7-9 Sun Belt Conference)  registered their first win in four tries against the Mountaineers this season.

