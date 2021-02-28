Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Monday will be presented with potential changes to the county’s current policies on solar energy systems.

Rowan County Planning Director Ed Muire will deliver the presentation to commissioners.

Muire has been leading the Planning Board as it has deliberated and discussed changes to the county’s solar energy system ordinances since commissioners put a pause on applications for new systems in October 2019. The moratorium came after citizens expressed their opposition to the construction of a 400-acre solar farm by China Grove Solar in western Rowan County. It halted all submittals of applications for the expansion of ground mounted solar energy systems greater than 6,000 square feet.

The moratorium has since been extended twice. It is currently scheduled to expire on April 5.

In addition to settling on new screening requirements and making strides on rules for decommissioning unused solar farms, the Planning Board determined a new classification system for solar energy systems.

All of the potential changes the Planning Board has approved will be considered for ultimate approval by the Board of Commissioners. If commissioners are in favor of the changes that are presented to them on Monday, they could set a public hearing for March 15 to garner community input. However, Commissioner Judy Klusman said that citizens are welcome to provide feedback at any time, including during Monday’s meeting.

“I am cautious and I really want to hear from the citizens to see if they are comfortable with what the planning board has come up with,” Klusman said.

Klusman, who has solar panels on her home, said that it is “very important” the county develops rules and regulations that are fair to residents.

If commissioners want to make additions or modifications to the proposed changes, it could mean a trip back to the drawing board for the Planning Board and another extension of the solar moratorium.

Also on the Monday agenda: