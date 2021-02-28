High school football: Carson-South Rowan stats
Cougars 41, Raiders 0
Carson 14 7 13 7 — 41
S. Rowan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Car — Dowd 3 run (Beaver kick), 4:17, 1st
Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:36 1st
Car — London 20 run (Beaver kick), 7:36 2nd
Car — Johnson 49 pass from London (kick failed), 7:14 3rd
Car — Dowd 1 run (Beaver kick), 1:48 3rd
Car — Garland 1 run (Beaver kick), 8:06 4th
CAR SR
First downs 19 9
Total yards 352 92
Rushing yardage 39-207 34-46
Passing yards 145 46
Comp-Att-Int 12-18-1 4-9-0
Penalties 6-60 8-65
Punts 1-39 5-33.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS LEADERS
Rushing — Carson: Pyle 17-85; Garland 7-47; Galarza 7-33; London 4-32; Dowd 4-10. South Rowan: Deal 10-19; Chrismon 12-18; McGee 3-8; Feaster 3-3; Rucker 1-1; Kennedy 5-(minus 3).
Passing — Carson: London 12-18-1, 145. South Rowan: Chrismon 4-9-0, 46.
Receiving — Carson: Johnson 2-51; Taylor 2-37; Pyle 2-18; Bost 2-18; Harris 2-16; Mullis 1-4; Lee 1-1. South Rowan: Hunt 3-41; James 1-5.