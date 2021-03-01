expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

College women’s basketball: Indians advance in SAC tourney

By Post Sports

Published 9:51 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

 

Catawba’s Janiya Downs . Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team easily   beat Limestone 81-60 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Third-seeded Catawba had a first-round bye.

Catawba (10-2) led 19-6 after a quarter.

The Indians held Limestone (8-8) to 23-percent shooting.  With all those missed shots by Limestone, Catawba grabbed  43 defensive rebounds.

Taisha DeShazo and Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 13 points each for the Indians. Talia Barnes had 12, while Lyrik Thorne added 11.

Downs had eight rebounds. Thorne had seven rebounds and six assists, with only one turnover in 31 minutes.

Catawba shot 43.3 percent and made six 3-pointers.

Catawba plays at second-seeded Tusculum in Thursday’s semifinals. Lincoln Memorial and Anderson also advanced on  Monday, with Lincoln Memorial ousting top-seeded Carson-Newman.

LIMESTONE (60) — McCray 17, Kargo 10, Webb 9, Whiting 7, Byrd 6, West 3.

CATAWBA (81) — Downs 13, DeShazo 13, Barnes 12, Thorne 11, Stanback 8, Wampler 7,  McIntosh 6, Phillips 5, Davie 4, Bruce 2, Ford, Moxley, Gardner.

Limestone     6    11   21   22   — 60

Catawba       19  16   23   23     81

More News

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

Pro football: Salisbury High alum Adams to play in CFL

Comments

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in Rowan top positives since start of pandemic

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Lifestyle

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

Business

County begins accepting restaurant grant applications

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with nine more felony sex offenses

Nation/World

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Nation/World

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

Nation/World

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Nation/World

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday