College women’s basketball: Indians advance in SAC tourney

Staff report

SALISBURY — Catawba’s women’s basketball team easily beat Limestone 81-60 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Third-seeded Catawba had a first-round bye.

Catawba (10-2) led 19-6 after a quarter.

The Indians held Limestone (8-8) to 23-percent shooting. With all those missed shots by Limestone, Catawba grabbed 43 defensive rebounds.

Taisha DeShazo and Janiya Downs (South Rowan) scored 13 points each for the Indians. Talia Barnes had 12, while Lyrik Thorne added 11.

Downs had eight rebounds. Thorne had seven rebounds and six assists, with only one turnover in 31 minutes.

Catawba shot 43.3 percent and made six 3-pointers.

Catawba plays at second-seeded Tusculum in Thursday’s semifinals. Lincoln Memorial and Anderson also advanced on Monday, with Lincoln Memorial ousting top-seeded Carson-Newman.

LIMESTONE (60) — McCray 17, Kargo 10, Webb 9, Whiting 7, Byrd 6, West 3.

CATAWBA (81) — Downs 13, DeShazo 13, Barnes 12, Thorne 11, Stanback 8, Wampler 7, McIntosh 6, Phillips 5, Davie 4, Bruce 2, Ford, Moxley, Gardner.

Limestone 6 11 21 22 — 60

Catawba 19 16 23 23 — 81