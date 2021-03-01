High school basketball: All-YVC teams announced

Staff report

North Rowan junior Hannah Wilkerson has been named the Yadkin Valley Conference Player of the Year for girls basketball.

Wilkerson averaged 14.7 points in the Cavaliers’ 12 games. She has 1,090 career points.

North Rowan sophomore Kamora Cannie was named to the all-conference squad. She averaged 13.2 points this season and has 513 for her career.

North Rowan’s Anthia Smith was named YVC Coach of the Year.

North (9-3) was 8-0 in the YYC, winning an outright conference championship for the first time in program history.

•••

North Rowan junior Quashawn Carpenter and sophomore Amari McArthur were named to the All-YVC boys team.

Carpenter averaged 11.3 points for the Cavaliers (6-6), including a 27-point outburst against Albemarle.

McArthur averaged 7.7 points and hit double figures four times in league play.

League champ North Stanly provided the YVC Player of the Year — Dyson Bell.

North Stanly’s George Walker was named YVC Coach of the Year.