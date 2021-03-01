expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

High school basketball: All-YVC teams announced

By Post Sports

Published 6:24 am Monday, March 1, 2021

North Rowan’s Hannah Wilkerson. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

North Rowan junior Hannah Wilkerson has been named the Yadkin Valley Conference Player of the Year for girls basketball.

Wilkerson averaged 14.7 points in the Cavaliers’ 12 games. She has 1,090 career points.

North Rowan sophomore Kamora Cannie was named to the all-conference squad. She averaged 13.2 points this season and has 513 for her career.

North Rowan’s Anthia Smith was named YVC Coach of the Year.

North (9-3) was 8-0 in the YYC, winning an outright conference championship for the first time in program history.

•••

North Rowan junior Quashawn Carpenter and sophomore Amari McArthur were named to the All-YVC boys team.

Carpenter averaged 11.3 points for the Cavaliers (6-6), including a 27-point outburst against Albemarle.

McArthur averaged 7.7 points and hit double figures four times in league play.

League champ North Stanly provided the YVC Player of the Year — Dyson Bell.

North Stanly’s George Walker was named YVC Coach of the Year.

 

 

More News

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

High school basketball: All-YVC teams announced

College softball: 10-0 start for Catawba

College baseball: Catawba splits again

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

Business

County begins accepting restaurant grant applications

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with nine more felony sex offenses

Nation/World

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Nation/World

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

Nation/World

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Nation/World

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after-school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose

Coronavirus

10% of Rowan residents receive first dose; eight COVID-19 deaths reported this week

News

North Carolina State Highway Patrol commander to retire

Education

UNC School of the Arts may go for online learning due to COVID-19 spread