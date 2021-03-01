expand
Ad Spot

March 1, 2021

Matthew Grey Morris

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:06 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

SALISBURY — A 30-year-old was arrested on drug charges Sunday evening after Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about breaking and entering on Courtney Lane.

Matthew Grey Morris of Salisbury faces a felony charge of possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.

Morris and several other people were found outside of a residence at 118 Courtney Lane around 8:45 p.m. While deputies were called to the scene because of a breaking and entering call, Morris said he “wasn’t sure what the problem was,” said Maj. John Sifford.

After a discussion about who lived in the residence, Morris was charged for an outstanding warrant. The drug charges stem from a plastic bag containing 15.9 grams of methamphetamine that deputies said they watched Morris place between two lounge chairs. Maj. John Sifford said a plastic bag containing what deputies believed to be 2.4 grams heroin also was found in Morris’ possession.

Morris was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center Monday with a $4,500 bond.

More News

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

Comments

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call

Lifestyle

Waterworks schedules 2021 Summer ARTventures

Crime

Blotter: Man faces drug charges after being found passed out in vehicle

Ask Us

Ask Us: What programs exist for litter cleanup?

Business

County begins accepting restaurant grant applications

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with nine more felony sex offenses

Nation/World

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Nation/World

Spacewalking astronauts prep station for new solar wings

Nation/World

Cuomo sorry for remarks aide ‘misinterpreted’ as harassment

Nation/World

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

Education

Rowan County administers 700 vaccines, with majority going to local educators

Crime

Shoplifting at Walmart presents challenge for Salisbury police

Local

Commissioners will hear details about changes to solar energy policies

Business

After overcoming obstacles, local barber Daniel King earns registered status

Lifestyle

39th annual K12 student exhibitions go virtual

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber of Commerce to host ‘Salute to Agri-Business’ at March Power in Partnership

Local

Local legislators back bills ranging from new restrictions on sex offenders to Holocaust education

News

After surviving COVID-19 scare, Lois Willard set to celebrate 100th birthday

High School

Carson rolls over South 41-0 as about 600 allowed in to see season opener for both

Education

East Spencer after-school program looks toward opening, nonprofit status

Lifestyle

Frank Ramsey inducted into the NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

College

Livingstone’s Stoutamire inducted into 2021 CIAA Hall of Fame

Nation/World

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

13 deaths reported in Rowan, county stresses need to receive second dose