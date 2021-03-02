Hoops roundup: Pitt snaps five-game skid at Wake’s expense

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — Nike Sibande had 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Justin Champagnie added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 70-57 on Tuesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Champagnie gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 5:21 left for a 58-46 lead. The Panthers led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Champagnie recorded his league-leading 13th double-double of the season for Pittsburgh (10-10, 6-9 Atlantic Coast Conference), which matched its conference win total from last season.

Pitt outrebounded Wake 42-23 and scored 28 points in the paint.

Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-14, 3-14) with 17 points, four assists and three steals. Ismael Massoud added 10 points.

Pitt is scheduled to face Clemson in a regular-season finale on Saturday. Wake Forest will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when it faces Georgia Tech on Friday.

No. 3 Baylor 94, No. 6 WVU 89 (OT)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jared Butler scored 25 points before fouling out, Davion Mitchell hit the go-ahead basket in overtime and the Bears clinched their first Big 12 regular season championship.

Baylor (19-1, 11-1 Big 12) bounced back in a big way from its only loss of the season at No. 13 Kansas on Saturday. The Bears maintained their energy and scoring touch until the very end against the Mountaineers (17-7, 10-5).

Mitchell scored four of Baylor’s 13 points in overtime and finished with 20. Matthew Mayer had a season-high 18 points for the Bears. Taz Sherman came off the bench to score a career-high 26 points for the Mountaineers.

No. 4 Illinois 76, No. 2 Michigan 53

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half, and the Illini dismantled the Wolverines with a smothering defensive performance.

Playing again without injured star Ayo Dosunmu, the Illini (19-6, 15-4) kept Michigan from clinching the Big Ten title and boosted their own chances at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points, and Kofi Cockburn added 12.

Eli Brooks scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Michigan (18-2, 13-2).

No. 5 Alabama 70, Auburn 58

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jaden Shackelford scored 23 points, made five 3-pointers and helped the Crimson Tide quash a second-half threat in the victory over rival Auburn.

Shackelford helped the Crimson Tide (20-6, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) score 10 straight points after the Tigers (12-14, 6-11) pulled to within five late.

Alabama had just secured its first SEC title in 19 years at Mississippi State over the weekend and followed that by completing its first season sweep of Auburn since 2014-15.

Herbert Jones had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Tide, including a coast-to-coast dunk in the first half. John Petty and Jahvon Quinerly each scored 11 points.

No. 12 Arkansas 101, South Carolina 73

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Moses Moody tied his career high with 28 points and the Razorbacks won their 10th straight in the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks (20-5, 12-4 SEC) did it with the long ball, hitting 15 3-pointers and taking a first half double-digit lead that South Carolina (6-13, 4-11) could not overcome.

No. 15 Texas 81, Iowa State 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Kai Jones came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points and lead four Texas players in double figures, and the Longhorns pulled away from Iowa State early in the victory.

Texas (15-7, 9-6 Big 12) led for all but 22 seconds, beating the Cyclones for the eighth time in 10 meetings. Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) was led by Jalen Coleman-Lands, who scored 22 points.

No. 18 Texas Tech 69, TCU 49

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half to help the Red Raiders roll over TCU.

The Red Raiders (16-8, 8-7 Big 12) followed a nine-point home victory over No. 15 Texas with another strong effort to answer a season-worst three-game losing streak.

R.J. Nembhard scored 10 points on a rough shooting night (4 of 12) for the leading scorer for the Horned Frogs (12-11, 5-9). Mike Miles, second among Big 12 freshmen in scoring at 14.3 points per game coming in, had two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Game canceled

Today’s Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game between No. 22 Virginia Tech and visiting Louisville has been canceled following a contact tracing review within the Hokies’ program.

The Cardinals will close the regular season Saturday at home against No. 21 Virginia.