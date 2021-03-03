Blotter: Bullet holes found in woman’s Park Avenue apartment

SALISBURY — A woman’s residence in the 500 block of Park Avenue was riddled with bullet holes late Monday night.

Salisbury Police said officers found multiple holes, with some bullets traveling through multiple rooms. The woman had just moved in January and told police she didn’t know who did it or why they would shoot her home. She heard loud noises and crashes as the bullets were fired.

No one was hurt in the incident. No arrests have been made.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Monday reported his Amazon package was missing or lost in the 600 block of Oak Forest Lane.

• A man on Monday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 200 block of Sunset Drive.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle was reported Monday in the 1200 block of Forestdale Drive.

• A firearm was found Monday in the 3500 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• Probation Services on Monday reported fraud in the 400 block of North Main Street.

• Goodwill on Monday reported a larceny in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A larceny was reported Monday in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Monday in the 1300 block of Maxwell Street.

• A man reported a larceny Tuesday in the 400 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Walmart on Tuesday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Sheetz on Tuesday reported a larceny in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported credit card fraud Tuesday in the 1800 block of West Innes Street.

• A burglary was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of Fairfax Drive.

• Multiple catalytic converters were taken off of trucks in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported an assault Monday in the 300 block of Fox Run Road in Salisbury.

• A man overdosed Monday in the 100 block of Earnest Miller Road in Salisbury.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Monday in the 100 block of Cypress Lane in Salisbury.

• Lane Construction on Monday reported $10,000 in copper wire had been stolen from the 1000 block of Recovery Road in China Grove.

• Archie Lee Harris, 34, was charged Monday with stalking in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Brian Allen Chavis, 25, was charges Monday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. Chavis’ charges are from a traffic stop during which deputies allegedly found glass smoking pipes, one-half gram of methamphetamine, 5 grams of marijuana and a red plastic straw that had been cut and that Chavis admitted had been used to snort hydrocodone.

• Dusti Louise Marshall, 38, was charge as a result of the same traffic stop as Chavis. Marshall faces a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and two outstanding orders for arrest.

• Kennith Lamar Dunlap, 29, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance.