expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Editorial: More answers needed about K-9 video

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, March 3, 2021

The public is owed more answers about a training incident involving a police department K-9.

A video that appeared to be filmed with a smartphone showed a man walking away from a police car and toward another man wearing a bite suit. A dog jumps out of a police car, appears to comply with a shouted command to sit or stay and is then strung up by a leash, slammed into a police cruiser, placed in the back seat and struck by the officer.

After a Charlotte TV station published and removed an initial story about the video, Police Chief Jerry Stokes held a news conference to talk about the incident. Among other things, he said the officer has been separated from the K-9.

The meat of his statement is as follows: “It is important to understand that police K-9s are trained to use force against criminal suspects and the handler must ensure that they have complete control over the dog at all times so that any use of the K-9 in the field is appropriate and lawful. When a K-9 is noncompliant with the handler’s commands, the handler is trained to correct the dog. K-9 training tactics and corrective measures can sometimes be alarming when provided out of context.”

Stokes did not provide that context on Tuesday and did not take reporter questions.

Neither the public nor most reporters have intimate knowledge of how police dogs are training. So, if the actions are considered appropriate by Stokes or other leadership in the Salisbury Police Department, it’s critical to state what kind of training occurred. How many other animals have been subjected to the same training? Was the officer in the video the same one to which the Salisbury Police assigned the animal? Why did people inside or standing next to what appeared to be another police car remark that there were no witnesses? Why were the same people talking about turning cameras off?

It’s good that Stokes announced the start of an investigation. He should release as many details as possible once it’s complete. The public needs to know whether this was an isolated incident or whether it’s an example of a systemic issue.

Dogs are not humans, but they deserve to be treated humanely. That they might be attacked or injured by a suspect while on duty shouldn’t change that fact.

More News

Man faces assault charges for domestic incident

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

High school basketball: Carson girls headed to state championship game

No. 3 Wolfpack headline ACC women’s tournament

Comments

Crime

Man faces assault charges for domestic incident

High School

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls headed to state championship game

Local

Commissioners set date for public hearing on potential solar energy system rule changes

Health

Two of Rep. Sasser’s bills successfully pass through Health Committee

Local

Rep. Warren’s measure to allow removal of public notices from newspapers put on back burner

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs future of previously rejected housing development

Local

Salisbury City Council hears public comments, receives presentation on Main Street reconfiguration

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with felony drug offenses

Nation/World

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Nation/World

Biden vows enough vaccines by end of May

Coronavirus

State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

Coronavirus

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

Crime

Salisbury Police chief addresses K-9 video, says officer separated from animal

Local

Rowan Rescue Squad sets record straight on fundraising typo

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccinations in Rowan top positives since start of pandemic

Crime

Man faces drug charges after breaking and entering call