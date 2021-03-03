expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Three deaths, 29 new COVID-19 positives reported

By Josh Bergeron

Published 3:12 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

SALISBURY — Three new deaths and 29 COVID-19 positives were reported in Rowan County on Wednesday.

The death brings the total to 286 since the start of the pandemic and 113 since the beginning of the year. The state does not provide any additional information about deaths when they’re first reported. Of deaths for which demographic data is available, 63% are 75 or older. A slightly higher percentage of men than women have died from COVID-19.

Positives increased by 29, making 597 in the previous two weeks and 14,957 since the start of the pandemic.

First doses of vaccines administered increased by 66, to a total of 15,649, or 11.01% of residents. Second doses increased by 127, to a total of 8,501, or 5.98%. Among immediate neighbors, Rowan remains ahead of only Cabarrus for percent of population that has received a first dose and behind all counties for second doses per capita.

The Rowan Health Department on Wednesday held a second dose vaccination clinic for both Moderna and Pfizer and said it administered more than 1,000 doses. A first dose clinic is planned Thursday at West End Plaza, but all appointments are currently claimed.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region, the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition, numbered 278 on Tuesday, with 36 people admitted in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide, there were 2,145 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 1,303 people currently hospitalized. There have been a total of 865,554 positives since the start of the pandemic and 11,363 deaths.

The state on Wednesday reported 6.1% of tests were positive. By contrast, 8.7% of tests were positive in Rowan County on Wednesday.

More News

Three deaths, 29 new COVID-19 positives reported

Blotter: Bullet holes found in woman’s Park Avenue apartment

Man faces assault charges for domestic incident

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

Comments

Coronavirus

Three deaths, 29 new COVID-19 positives reported

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in woman’s Park Avenue apartment

Crime

Man faces assault charges for domestic incident

High School

Photo gallery: Carson girls win West Regional, headed to state championship

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls headed to state championship game

Local

Commissioners set date for public hearing on potential solar energy system rule changes

Health

Two of Rep. Sasser’s bills successfully pass through Health Committee

Local

Rep. Warren’s measure to allow removal of public notices from newspapers put on back burner

China Grove

China Grove Town Council weighs future of previously rejected housing development

Local

Salisbury City Council hears public comments, receives presentation on Main Street reconfiguration

Crime

Blotter: Man charged with felony drug offenses

Nation/World

California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Nation/World

Biden vows enough vaccines by end of May

Coronavirus

State to vaccinate medically vulnerable starting March 24

Coronavirus

One new death, 20 new COVID-19 positives reported in Rowan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis man dies in moped crash

Crime

Salisbury Police chief addresses K-9 video, says officer separated from animal

Local

Rowan Rescue Squad sets record straight on fundraising typo

Local

City approves DOT agreement, Salisbury Station project could begin next year

Local

County plans to use vulture effigy, enforce violations to remedy animal carcass feeding problem

Education

Two weeks after ending enhanced protocols, Catawba has no COVID-19 cases

News

Council to hear revised version of Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

Veto override of NC school reopening bill fails in Senate

News

Political Notebook: Majority of likely voters, local legislators support school reopening bill