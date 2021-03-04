expand
Ad Spot

March 4, 2021

JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School students were given the red carpet treatment as they arrived for the first day of school in 2018.

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

By Carl Blankenship

Published 4:14 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021

EAST SPENCER – The State Board of Education on Thursday upheld its January decision to revoke the charter for Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School.

The charter will be required to close at the end of this school year. The board had no questions or comments about the issue during its Wednesday and Thursday meetings. It approved the revocation as part of a batch of action items on Thursday. The charter began operation in 2018 and held its first classes in August of that year.

The board’s decision was based on the recommendation of a review panel that looked at the cases’s factual findings and met with the charter school’s leadership on Feb. 17.

The decision by the review panel, the recommendation to revoke the charter by the Charter School Advisory Board last year and a presentation to the state in January all cited failing to submit required financial audit reports for its first two years of operation. The first audit report was received on Dec. 9 — 13 months late. The second audit report had still not been submitted when the review panel report was completed, according to a letter about the panel’s findings.

The school also failed to meet required student performance requirements in its charter.

The letter from the panel says Essie Mae representatives admitted to the problems outlined by the state at a Feb. 17 hearing, “then proceeded to blame others for the failings of the school.”

“Those blamed included its initial management company, its previous school administrators, its auditors and even its students,” the panel’s letter states. “They also blamed their own lack of experience, saying ‘we’re not professionals.’ The panel members were extremely concerned about the lack of understanding and contrition on the part of the school officials.”

School leadership previously laid blame for the late audits on its former management company, Torchlight, with which it severed ties, and the accountant it hired after the split. The school’s board took on legal counsel after the Charter Schools Advisory Board decision and hired a new accountant to complete the audits.

More News

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

Comments

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance

Education

North Hills planning to hold May fundraiser in person

East Spencer

Developers aim to transform former Dunbar School site into multi-purpose community development

Education

Knox student organizing event to get community cycling

Education

Decision on Essie Mae charter appeal expected Thursday

Nation/World

House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

Nation/World

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Nation/World

States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge

News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine

News

North Carolina health officials urge schools to reopen