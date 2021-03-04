expand
Ad Spot

March 4, 2021

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Thursday, March 4, 2021

By Genia Woods

As my first column in the Salisbury Post, I must thank Editor Josh Bergeron for this opportunity. Also as a member of WLJZ 107.1 FM of Livingstone College, where Dr. Jimmy Jenkins is residing president, I must say thank you for the platform you’ve provided.

My purpose as a columnist is to shed light on the pros of our community and the success of both North and South Carolina.  

Let’s jump right in and assume that most people like variety. When it comes to making a decision in anything, isn’t it better to have an option(s)? I believe that’s what many people look for and even subconsciously enjoy — shopping, for instance. What comes to mind when you think of shopping? For me, I picture someone picking through a variety of shirts, shoes, foods, etc., hoping to pick that one or multiple satisfying things. Again, I believe there’s great appreciation, opportunity and experience with the ability to select from a variety.  

Genia Woods

So the good news about variety in Rowan County is the multiple businesses that have emerged despite the pandemic — different restaurants, improved restaurants, salons, printing companies and even clothing brands that are accessible virtually. It’s wonderful what we can explore and experience right here in our backyards and front yards, too. There use to be a time when locals would migrate to surrounding areas just to get a different taste of food or buy different products or services. Now, you can find variety right here in Rowan County.  

Variety creates a better community, quality people and greater experience. Do yourself a favor and start to explore and discover the new additions and renovated businesses our  community has to offer.

If you are a business owner and would like to be promoted, please contact the Salisbury Post or me, Mz. Good Newz, on behalf of WLJZ 107.1 FM via email wljz1071.request@gmail.com or wljz1071.com. I would like to recognize my team, Prez, or Preston Gillespie and Synphany, or multi-media director Keith Anderson.

Be sure to tune into our broadcast right from your car stereo or on wljz1071.com Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

Genia Woods, also known as Mz. Good Newz, is a radio personality at Livingstone College’s WLJZ 107.1 FM.

More News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

My Turn, Tarik Woods: What are we afraid of?

Shoutouts

Comments

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance

Education

North Hills planning to hold May fundraiser in person

East Spencer

Developers aim to transform former Dunbar School site into multi-purpose community development

Education

Knox student organizing event to get community cycling

Education

Decision on Essie Mae charter appeal expected Thursday

Nation/World

House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

Nation/World

Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

Nation/World

States rapidly expanding vaccine access as supplies surge

News

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine

News

North Carolina health officials urge schools to reopen

Crime

In letter, PETA criticizes Salisbury Police for K-9 video

Coronavirus

Three deaths, 29 new COVID-19 positives reported

Crime

Blotter: Bullet holes found in woman’s Park Avenue apartment

Crime

Man faces assault charges for domestic incident