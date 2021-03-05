expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

ACC women’s basketball: Wake Forest ousts UNC

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021

Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Freshman Jewel Spear scored 29 points with seven 3-pointers and Wake Forest beat North Carolina 82-71 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Wake Forest (12-11), pursuing its second-ever NCAA bid, advances to play No. 1 seed and fifth ranked Louisville today. The Demon Deacons narrowly lost to the Cardinals 65-64 on Jan. 24 when Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left.

Ivana Raca added 21 points with 12 rebounds and Gina Conti had 13 points and 12 assists for the Demon Deacons. Spear was 10 of 15 from the field, including 7 of 10 from distance. Wake Forest made 53% of its shots and scored 20 points off 12 North Carolina turnovers.

Wake Forest coach Jen Hoover became the program leader with 126 wins, passing Mike Petersen (2005-12).

Alyssa Ustby had 23 points and nine rebounds and Deja Kelly scored 19 for North Carolina (13-10, 8-10), which had won five of its last six. Janelle Bailey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Stephanie Watts scored 15 points. Petra Holesinska, ranking second on the team with 12.6 points, was held to just two points on 0-for-8 shooting.

Syracuse advances to face FSU

GREENSBORO (AP) — Kiara Lewis scored 21 points with five assists, Digna Strautmane added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Syracuse held off Boston College 67-61 in the tourney.

Emily Engstler completed a three-point play with 52 seconds left to extend Syracuse’s lead to 61-53. But Cameron Swartz and Makayla Dickens each made a 3-pointer on consecutive Boston College possessions to pull within 63-61. It was Dickens’ fourth 3-pointer of the fourth quarter.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi gave Syracuse a two-possession lead at 65-61 and Swartz had a 3-pointer blocked at the other end, leading to two free throws by Priscilla Williams to seal it.

Syracuse (12-7) advances to play No. 4 seed Florida State today, looking to avenge a 67-52 loss on Feb. 11.

More News

High school football: Previews for Week 2

High school basketball: Scouting report for Carson-Asheboro girls

One-day contracts allow Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen to retire as Panthers

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

Comments

Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds

Local

Salisbury Station one of several ‘hot spots’ included in NCDOT rail safety study

Education

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, school considering options

News

Iredell County votes to move Confederate memorial to cemetery

Nation/World

Lara Trump may have eyes on running for a Senate seat

Local

Rowan among counties in Biden’s disaster declaration from November floods

Local

PETA plans protest at Salisbury Police Department on Friday

BREAKING NEWS

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx appeal denied, charter revoked

Coronavirus

29 new positives, no new COVID-19 deaths reported

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with drug crimes

News

Nesting no more: Eagles appear to have moved on from Duke’s Buck Station

Business

The Smoke Pit leaving downtown Salisbury for standalone building on Faith Road

Education

Shoutouts

High School

High school football: Hornets’ Gaither set the tone against West

Local

Salisbury to show off new fire station

Education

Livingstone College to host virtual Big Read events this month

Local

City makes some appointments to local boards, holds off on others to seek women, appointees of color

Education

Education briefs: RCCC instructor honored by Occupational Therapy Association

Local

Second quarter financial update shows promising outlook for city’s budget

Columnists

Genia Woods: Let’s talk about good news in Salisbury

Local

City attorney will gather more information for Salisbury nondiscrimination ordinance

Education

North Hills planning to hold May fundraiser in person

East Spencer

Developers aim to transform former Dunbar School site into multi-purpose community development