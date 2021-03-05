expand
March 6, 2021

High school football: Wonders win thriller

By Post Sports

Published 9:57 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

 

A.L. Brown head coach Mike Newsome. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

CONCORD — A.L. Brown led Central Cabarrus 17-0 at one point on the road, but Friday’s wild South Piedmont Conference game came down to extra points.

Ty Woods kicked the decisive PAT in the second overtime to give the Wonders a rousing 30-29 victory.

Central needed only to kick a PAT to win the game in the first OT and topple A.L. Brown for the third year in a row, but the Wonders blocked the kick to stay alive.

Defenses dominated a scoreless first half.

The Wonders (2-0, 2-0) broke through with a 40-yard scoring run by Jamison Flowe in the third quarter.

A field goal by Woods made it 10-0, and it was 17-0 after a pick-six by Justin Morgan with 4:32 left in the third.

But the Vikings (1-1, 1-1)  stormed back for 17 unanswered points to force overtime.

The Wonders scored briskly in the first OT, with Flowe barreling into the end zone on first down.

But Woods’ PAT kick failed.

Central scored a touchdown with the aid of a penalty that took the ball to the 5 and had victory in its grasp, but the PAT kick was rejected, as Wonders crashed right up the middle.

Central had the ball first in the second overtime and Elijah Horton scored for a 29-23 lead, but the Wonders stopped a 2-point conversion attempt.

Then the Wonders scored and tacked on the decisive kick by Woods.

The Wonders play at home against Cox Mill, which fell to West Cabarrus, next week. Central Cabarrus has a non-conference game against Providence.

 

 

 

 

