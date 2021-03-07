expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

Letter: Thanks to YMCA workers

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 7, 2021

I would like to thank the workers at the YMCA for their work on getting the vaccine in people’s arms.

I am a 75-year-old and disabled, and I was worried if I would be able to get the shot. I called my doctor’s office and they put me on a list. In three weeks, they called and had an appointment for me.

I got my first shot on Feb. 3 and my second shot on Feb. 24. I was in and out in less than 40 minutes, and 15 minutes was my wait time after the shot to see if there was an adverse effort.

Thank all of you again for doing such great work.

— Dana Snider

Salisbury

More News

College baseball: Catawba takes 4

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Gotta’ Run: It’s time to get outside and here’s why

Comments

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sorts out transportation logistics in preparation for full-time return to classes

High School

Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

Nation/World

Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

Nation/World

Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill

Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash

News

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

Local

PETA protesters gather in front of police department

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Eight new COVID-19 deaths, 203 positives reported in county this week

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

Crime

Thomasville officer hospitalized after chase that started in Rowan County

Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds