expand
Ad Spot

March 7, 2021

Wingate's Bryanna Troutman tries to dribble around Catawba's Janiya Downs. File photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Women’s basketball: Breakout season for Wingate’s Troutman

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 7, 2021

By Mike London
mike.london@salisburypost.com

WINGATE — From Jan. 20 to the end of Wingate’s season, sophomore Bryanna Troutman may have been the South Atlantic Conference’s best player.

In the final dozen outings of her 20-game season, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 17.2 points, while shooting right at 50 percent. She added 10.1 rebounds per game.

Against SAC tournament finalist, Lincoln Memorial, the former Salisbury High standout racked up 25 points and 15 boards to lead the Bulldogs to victory. Against a tough UVa-Wise squad that finished fourth in the 13-team SAC, Troutman pulled down 20 rebounds to spark an upset. She put up 21 and 14 against nationally ranked Carson-Newman and wrapped up her season with a 24-point outburst against Newberry.

Troutman, who will celebrate her 20th birthday in a few weeks. was honored recently as a first team All-SAC player in a league stacked with talent. To make first team on a 10-10 squad isn’t normal stuff, so she impressed a lot of coaches.

“My coach (Ann Hancock) is always telling me that she needed me to be an All-SAC player and I told her I promised her I was going to be that kind of player,” Troutman said. “When people believe in you, that’s when you start believing in yourself.”

Troutman was a good player as a freshman and posted a double-double in her college debut.  She averaged 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds as a starter, but she took a jump in her second college season, even though it was a COVID-shortened one.

“The biggest reason I played better was just the extra experience and maturity,” Troutman said. “I was able to stay a lot calmer in games. I thought more. I was comfortable with the coaches and with teammates that I knew were counting on me. My teammates were my biggest strength through everything.”

There were challenges. Wingate was in a COVID pause for almost the entire month of December and didn’t play a game for 27 days.

“That was our only stop, but it was a long stop,” Troutman said. “There was a day we got on the bus and then turned around after about five minutes and came home because the team we were supposed to play had a positive test. There was always some uncertainty about the next game and the next week.”

On the night of Jan. 16, Troutman had a rough game, shooting 0-for-5, committing three quick fouls and only playing nine minutes in a close loss to Anderson.

But after that, she was a different player. She was determined to bring it every night, vowed to not let her teammates down again.

In her last 12 games, she scored in double figures 11 times and put up five double-doubles.

For the season, she averaged 13.8 points (12th in the league), 8.2 rebounds (7th) and shot 47.3 percent (8th).

That was extraordinary production from someone who averaged 23 minutes per game. Most All-SAC level players are on the court 34 minutes every night.

“For people who haven’t seen me play since high school, the biggest difference is the strength I’ve gained in the weight room,” Troutman said. “And I’ve added to my versatility.”

While Troutman’s success is exciting, it’s not shocking.

She was a program-changer for the Salisbury Hornets, who started winning again when she arrived as a freshman. She was an intimidating post presence, but also someone who could move and shoot and handle the ball and pass.

She scored 1,614 career points and earned the Central Carolina Conference Player of the Year accolade as a senior when the competition included 2,000-point scorers Janiya Downs (South Rowan) and Lyrik Thorne (Ledford), who now play together for Wingate’s rival — Catawba.

“Bryanna is a special athlete who can play four positions,” Salisbury coach Lakai Brice said. “She was a program-turner for us. Unselfish and a great teammate. One of the best ever at Salisbury.”

Catawba tried hard to bring in Troutman to play with Thorne and Downs. She also was recruited by several Division I schools, but she fell in love early on with D-II Wingate’s campus and atmosphere.

She’s still happy with her decision and is  succeeding in the classroom as an exercise science major.

“College was a very big adjustment in so many ways,” Troutman said. “I’m still adjusting, but I’ve got a 3.3 GPA. School is going well.”

And so is basketball.

 

More News

College baseball: Catawba takes 4

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Gotta’ Run: It’s time to get outside and here’s why

Comments

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sorts out transportation logistics in preparation for full-time return to classes

High School

Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

Nation/World

Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

Nation/World

Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill

Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash

News

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

Local

PETA protesters gather in front of police department

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Eight new COVID-19 deaths, 203 positives reported in county this week

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Two charged after suitcase of marijuana found in Jeep

Crime

Thomasville officer hospitalized after chase that started in Rowan County

Local

Board of elections discusses upgrading voting machines, making precinct changes

News

Lawmakers finalize how state will spend COVID-19 funds