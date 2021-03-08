expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Blotter: March 8

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:11 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Littering was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Ted Lane.

• Latina Express reported a larceny Thursday in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• A man on Thursday reported an attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of Old Cress Road.

• A man reported a fraud that occurred over the phone on Thursday.

• First Bank on Thursday reported money was stolen off of a debit card in the 1100 block of Long Ferry Road.

• Steven Luan Dinh, 24, was charged Thursday on crimes in Surry County, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and felony breaking and entering a building.

• James Paul David Napier, 44, was charged with felony attempting breaking or entering building in the 200 block of North Main Street.

• Sicerra Nicole Bowles, 30, was charged with felony attempt and conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• An offense against family, neglect, was reported Friday in the 1600 block of Standish Street.

• A tractor-trailer on Friday struck a concrete pole in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A man reported fraud Friday in the 1900 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• Food Lion No. 1 reported shoplifting Friday in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue.

• A bag of drugs was found in the roadway Friday in the 900 block of North Main Street.

• A man reported a larceny Friday in the 400 block of Vance Avenue.

• A juvenile on Friday reported she was the victim of a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 700 block of Maple Avenue.

• Walmart reported three larcenies Sunday in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• Jacob Lynn Jackson, 19, was charged Friday with felony breaking and entering a building.

More News

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

Blotter: March 8

College basketball: ACC tournament and awards

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Comments

Local

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: March 8

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury High, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sorts out transportation logistics in preparation for full-time return to classes

High School

Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

Nation/World

Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

Nation/World

Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill

Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash