expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

College basketball: Catawba women make regional

By Post Sports

Published 9:14 am Monday, March 8, 2021

 

Catawba head coach Terence McCuthcheon. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

On Sunday night, Catawba’s women’s basketball team received an at-large bid to play in the six-team Southeast Regional Tournament.

Carson-Newman’s Holt Fieldhouse is the tournament venue.

Seeded sixth, Catawba (10-3), which overcame three COVID pauses this season, plays third-seeded Carson-Newman (15-3) in an opening-round game on Friday.

Carson-Newman won against Catawba 68-63 at Goodman Gym on Feb. 13 and was the South Atlantic Conference’s regular-season champ. Carson-Newman was upset by eight-seeded Lincoln Memorial early in the SAC tournament.

The other first-round game is fourth-seeded Tusculum (18-3) against fifth-seeded Tuskegee (12-1).

Top-seeded Belmont Abbey (22-2) and second-seeded Barton (12-2) have byes in the first round.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the pandemic, regional sites were awarded to predetermined sites rather than to the top-seeded teams in each region.

Eight six-team regionals will be played March 12, 13 and 15. Regional winners advance to the  Elite Eight at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 23, 24 and 26.

Catawba sophomore Janiya Downs, former South Rowan standout, was named to the SAC all-tournament team. Downs had 31 points and 11 rebounds in Catawba’s two tournament games.

•••

Tusculum beat Lincoln Memorial 59-47 for the SAC tournament title on Sunday. A Lincoln Memorial victory would’ve put LMU in the regional with an automatic berth and would have knocked Catawba out.

•••

Four South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball teams earned bids to the Southeast Regional.

The venue is second-seeded Lincoln Memorial’s Tex Turner Arena.

Regional games are scheduled for March 13, 14, and 16.

SAC tournament champion Carson-Newman earned the No. 3 seed. Queens is No. 5, while Tusculum is No. 6.

Carson-Newman beat Queens 88-79 in the SAC tourney championship game on Sunday.

The Southeast Regional is one of eight six-team regionals.

Eight regional champions will advance to the Elite Eight at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

College basketball: ACC tournament and awards

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

College basketball: Catawba women make regional

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Comments

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury high, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools sorts out transportation logistics in preparation for full-time return to classes

High School

Photo gallery: Carson goes undefeated, wins 3A state championship

Nation/World

Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

Nation/World

Biden, Democrats prevail as Senate OKs $1.9 trillion virus relief bill

Nation/World

Senate Democrats strike deal on jobless aid, move relief bill closer to approval

News

Duke Life Flight pilot may have shut down wrong engine in fatal crash

News

Two NC counties get to participate in satellite internet pilot for students

Local

PETA protesters gather in front of police department