17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported
SALISBURY — Seventeen new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported Monday in Rowan County.
The new cases bring the total to 15,089 since the start of the pandemic and 476 in the previous 14 days. The additional death brings the total to 291 since the start of the pandemic and 118 since the start of the year.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services does not provide any new data about deaths immediately after they are reported. And upgrades to the state’s vaccination management system on Monday delayed new data for several COVID-19 metrics.
An update on Friday showed 16,145 first doses of vaccinations administered and 9,674 second doses.
The Rowan County Health Department will have a first-dose vaccination clinic Thursday, but all appointments were taken Monday afternoon. The department opens appointments Monday at 10 a.m. People can claim a spot by visiting rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics. Novant Health is also administering vaccines at the J.F. Hurley YMCA for existing patients by appointment only.
Vaccines are now being administered to health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, anyone 65 and older and frontline essential workers. Find more information about who’s eligible in the frontline workers category, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations.
People can be tested for COVID-19 in Rowan County at the following locations:
• Carolina Covid Testing
711 E. Innes St.
704-413-3080
Seven days per week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers
There are two locations, in China Grove and Spencer.
Call 704-792-2242 for an appointment.
• Fastmed Clinic
1361 Klumac Road
704-603-1175
• Moose Pharmacy of Salisbury
1408 West Innes St.
704-636-6340
Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Make an appointment at moosepharmacy.com.
• CVS
1924 Statesville Boulevard
704-636-1616
Must book an appointment online at cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.
• Novant Health Rowan
1924 Jake Alexander Blvd. West
704-638-1551
Must call for an appointment
• W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Ave.
704-638-9000
Will only test veterans.
• Optumserve at the Rowan County Health Department
1811 East Innes St.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
Visit LHI.care to schedule an appointment
• Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Centers Mobile Unit
1811 East Innes St.
704-792-2242
9 a.m. to noon on March 17
For any coronavirus-related questions, contact the Rowan County Health Department at covid-19@rowancountync.gov or call 980-432-1800.