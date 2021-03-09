expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Letter: Vote anybody but Budd

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Well, our elected representative is off to a great start this year.

First, after cowering under his desk, he came out and voted with 138 others to overturn the results of the presidential election. Then, with thousands of N.C. residents out of work, he voted against the stimulus package which would have extended unemployment. This was via a proxy vote based on a medical emergency when, in actuality, he was at CPAC.

So much for integrity.

With the next election coming up in 2022, I suggest “anybody but Budd.”

— Eric Marsh

China Grove

More News

UNCG gets NCAA berth after win over Mercer

North Carolina working itself off the NCAA bubble

Letter: Dismissal is needed in K-9 case

Chamber of Commerce warns buyers about used tractor company with Cleveland address

Comments

Business

Chamber of Commerce warns buyers about used tractor company with Cleveland address

Local

American Legion Post plans cocktail sip

Local

Harold B. Jarrett Post to host blood drive

Coronavirus

17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

Education

School meals expect a smooth transition for students

Nation/World

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Local

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: March 8

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury High, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later