expand
Ad Spot

March 9, 2021

Letter: When symbol becomes substance

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

In my 62 years, I’ve both witnessed and experienced “whitelash” — the extreme pushback on any effort to cash the American “promissory note” by Black people. Termination of any advancements “with extreme prejudice” by systemic public policy is the racially dominant dogma.

Goldwater’s extremism is rooted in Brown v. Board Education. Under the guise of fighting communism, he launched his presidential bid. The purpose: thwarting the rise of Black power and the original “Rainbow Coalition.” Using white supremacy, like all previous eras, drives wedges between socially constructed groups living in the same economic conditions. He introduced former Chief Justice William Rehnquist to the Judiciary Committee. Current Chief Justice John Roberts clerked for Rehnquist. Both men focused on eliminating the gains of the “Great Society.” Both men led fights gutting civil rights, with specific emphasis on voting rights.

Ronald Reagan launched his presidential bid in Philadelphia, Mississippi — site of the brutal murders of civil rights workers Goodman, Chaney, and Schwerner. He ran on “the government is the problem,” indicting it for actually making payments on the “note.” He framed a “makers” versus “takers” zero-sum game. He resurrected the current iteration of White Christian aggrievement. 

Contextualizing our situation, 74 million adherents ascribe to Trumpism. Trump promoted a racist birther lie, which 56% believe. The voting fraud lie centers around the 14th and 15th Amendments. Effectively, it is the denial of full citizenship to Black people. It is adamant support of the justice system imprisoning millions of Black women and men, but ejecting the same when its findings are: this was a free and fair election.

Notice the continued attempts by GOP legislatures to disenfranchise Black voters nationally. “We’ll burn it down before we agree to a multi-racial democracy.” It has been done before in Wilmington, North Carolina. White supremacists continue orchestrating our demise. 

— Michael Stringer

Cleveland

More News

UNCG gets NCAA berth after win over Mercer

North Carolina working itself off the NCAA bubble

Letter: Dismissal is needed in K-9 case

Chamber of Commerce warns buyers about used tractor company with Cleveland address

Comments

Business

Chamber of Commerce warns buyers about used tractor company with Cleveland address

Local

American Legion Post plans cocktail sip

Local

Harold B. Jarrett Post to host blood drive

Coronavirus

17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported

Education

School meals expect a smooth transition for students

Nation/World

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Local

Lane, ramp closures scheduled for I-85 in Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: March 8

Ask Us

Ask Us: How can homebound seniors be vaccinated?

Local

Political Notebook: Interim health director to talk COVID-19 at county Democrats breakfast

Local

‘Their names liveth forevermore:’ Officials dedicate Fire Station No. 6 to fallen firefighters Monroe, Isler

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged for breaking into Salisbury High, getting juvenile to help

Nation/World

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

Local

City officials differ on how, what information should be released regarding viral K-9 officer video

High School

High school basketball: Carson girls are 3A champions

Lifestyle

High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later

Local

With jury trials set to resume, impact of COVID-19 on process looms

Legion baseball

Book explores life of Pfeiffer baseball coach Joe Ferebee

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education to receive update on competency-based education

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis expects to see economic, housing growth continue in 2021

Business

A fixture of downtown Salisbury’s shopping scene, Caniche celebrates 15th anniversary this month

Local

Slate of new officers during local GOP convention; Rev. Jenkins becomes new chair

Landis

Landis officials narrow search for new manager to five candidates; expect decision within a month

Lifestyle

Together at last: High school, college sweethearts marry nearly 50 years later