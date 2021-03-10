Spencer to sell off awning material from Park Plaza

SPENCER — The town of Spencer is making awning rail available to local businesses at a a heavily discounted price.

The town is disposing of the awnings it removed from the old Park Plaza facility and has to do so through a method that complies with state statutes. So, the town is selling the 150 to 200 feet of rail and coverings for $1 per foot.

The sale is restricted to commercial property owners on a first-come, first-serve basis. Larger sections of the material can be cut down. Some are only about 8-feet-long, while others are more than 40.

The town’s board of aldermen unanimously approved the sale on Tuesday, hoping local business owners could repurpose the rails for their own enhancements.

The awnings were removed as part of the town’s transformation of part of Park Plaza into a new municipal complex. Town Manager Peter Franzese said work is progressing on the project and the building’s exterior is starting to look noticeably different.

Franzese said the project is on time and on budget, though there have been two change orders so far.

In other news from the meeting:

• Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black spoke to the board during public comment, saying he is glad to see a new board for the town and the NAACP wants to build a partnership with the town.

Black’s comments focused on diversity on town boards. He commented on the diversity of the town’s police department, noting he thinks the department should look like the community and the organization wants to see change. Black commended the town’s creation of a police advisory council, but he added the NAACP wants representation on that council.

During his report, Spencer Police Chief Mark James said he wants to include NAACP representation on the board and wants to meet with Black about the issue. James noted the Rev. Marcus Fairley, who works with the NAACP, is on the board, but wants to follow the organization’s rules.

The board approved a new logo for the town created by Miller Davis which keeps its locomotive motif while adding scenes of people riding bicycles and a family. The new logo will be phased into the town’s use and possibly printed on a flag for the new municipal complex. The board also approved an alternate logo with just the text portion of the design.

• The board approved a revised personnel policy manual. Franzese has planned training for staff on the new policies.

• The town will begin mulch giveaway soon with contactless deliveries. Residents who are interested in mulch can contact the town and mark where they would like it dropped off.