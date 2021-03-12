Blotter: March 12

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported an animal bite Wednesday in the 400 block of Airport Road in Salisbury.

• A woman reported a larceny from a motor vehicle Wednesday in the 2500 block of Wind Swept Way in Rockwell.

• A man died Wednesday from what authorities called a probable overdose in the 100 block of Earnest Miller Road in Salisbury.

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance on Wednesday reported a heat pump and furnace was stolen from the 100 block of Buccaneer Circle in Salisbury.

• A found firearm was reported Wednesday in the 300 block of Maple Ridge Circle in Salisbury.

• Christopher Darnell Pharr, 36, was charged Wednesday with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 200 block of West Horah Street.

• A man on Thursday reported a stolen bicycle in the 200 block of Institute Street.

• Walmart on Thursday reported shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.

• A woman on Thursday reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1500 block of North Shaver Street.

• Counterfeit money was used in the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• Jordan Blaine Fernandez, 30, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance in the 800 block of South Church Street.