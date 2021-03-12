expand
March 13, 2021

High school football: Davie breaks records

By Post Sports

Published 11:58 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

Davie back Tate Carney

 

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — The highest-scoring game in Davie football history, and that was just for starters.

Davie won 62-43 at R.J. Reynolds to open Central Piedmont Conference play on Friday.

Tate Carney, a junior who scored a remarkable total of eight touchdowns in Davie’s first two victories, was just getting warmed up, as it turned out.

Carney scored eight rushing TDs Friday, tying the single-game record acknowledged by the NCHSAA. He rushed 31 times for 321 yards and scored three TDs in one stretch of about five minutes.

Davie also threw it very well, with Charlotte-bound Jack Reynolds making eight catches for 176 yards.

The Demons’ 6-foot-4, 210-pound QB Caden Davis wasn’t bad, rushing for 168 yards and throwing for 248.

Davie was actually outgained in the first half, but led 28-21 at the break.

The previous highest-scoring game in Davie history was the 50-48 OT win vs. Page in 2008.

 

