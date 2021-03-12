expand
Ad Spot

March 12, 2021

Quotes of the week

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021

“This is why you should buy local. Buy from your local business so you know they’re legitimate and good corporate citizens.”

— Elaine Spalding, Chamber of Commerce president after questions arose about a pre-owned farm and construction equipment company that apparently is only a website

“I’ve asked him to also look at our internal structure to see if there’s anything he would improve upon.”

— Dari Caldwell, Rowan County Board of Health chair on the hiring of a consultant who spent decades leading the Cabarrus Health Alliance

“It’s not as simple as going out there and widening the pavement.”

— Pat Ivey, NCDOT division engineer on complexities that hamper improvements on St. Peters Church Road and other similar ones

“There’s no margin for error. We knew he had to win tonight.”

— Matt Parrish, Salisbury soccer coach after 5-0 victory over South Rowan that put the Hornets in line for a playoff spot

“Today marks the 13th anniversary of losing two of Salisbury’s bravest men.”

— Bob Parnell, fire chief speaking at the grand opening of Fire Station No. 6 that is dedicated to Justin Monroe and Vic Isler

“The other comments I dare not repeat to another human.”

— Linda McElroy, Salisbury
communications director on callers who have voiced their displeasure after seeing the video of a police
officer’s handling of K-9 Zuul

“If our police who we expect to protect us can’t protect the animals without a voice, why are they police?”

— Judy Carlson, Salisbury
resident who took part in a protest outside the police department over the K-9 video

“This was just an awesome win, an awesome game. No question about it, we beat the most athletic team that we’ve faced all year.”

— Brooke Stouder, Carson girls basketball coach who started in 2006 and now has the 3A
state championship

“At that time, most adults really would not get involved. … A lot of them were fearful of losing their jobs (so) we decided we would take it on to fight for our rights.”

  DeeDee Wright, who took part in a protest on March 2, 1961, that led to a Supreme Court ruling that gives protesters increased protections

More News

Jayvee football: Salisbury, West, Carson win

Six chosen in trial for George Floyd’s death; murder charge added

NHL: Geekie scores twice as Hurricanes roll

Panthers remember Davis, Olsen for greatness on, off field

Comments

Nation/World

Six chosen in trial for George Floyd’s death; murder charge added

Local

City expects public input sessions in the spring for Forward 2040 plan

News

Bill would have sheriffs to act on ICE requests

Coronavirus

Biden ready for ‘independence from virus’

Education

Local school officials react to bipartisan school reopening law

Local

Quotes of the week

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry creates new zoning classification, rezones 12 properties

Coronavirus

Rowan Health Department working on plans for evening vaccination clinic

Coronavirus

Medically at-risk in N.C. able to get COVID shots March 17

Crime

Blotter: Jailed man faces new charges in robbery

Local

Second phase of Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial site nearing completion; task force seeking missed connections

Local

Construction of foundation, amenities for ‘Fame’ monument underway

News

Civil rights leader Wright honored for role in 1961 march on South Carolina state capitol

Local

Lee Street theatre will stream, have drive-in performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

Education

Shoutouts

News

Historic Landmarks Commission one of several boards with open seats, opportunity to add diversity

Education

Center for Environment hosts National Wildlife Refuge Association tour

Education

Partners in Learning takes annual pledge to end ‘R-word’

High School

High school soccer: Hornets win regular-season finale

Education

Education briefs: RCCC celebrates completion of new fire training tower

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools hires new marketing director

News

Cooper, legislative leaders announce deal on K-12 schools

News

State briefs: NC Republicans seek to rein in governor’s emergency powers

Nation/World

Congress OKs $1.9T virus relief bill in win for Biden, Dems