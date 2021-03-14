expand
March 14, 2021

Cresswell 50th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 3:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

David and Sandy Cresswell of Salisbury celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 13, 2021. The couple was married on March 13, 1971, at Second Street Church of God in Salisbury by Rev. James Cotter.

David retired from American & Efird Corporate Engineering Department in December 2015 after working in textiles for 47 years. Sandy retired in December 2019 from F&M Bank as a Teller Customer Service Representative for 34 years.

The couple’s son is Michael David Creswell of Lexington and their daughter is Kristy Creswell Fritsch of Brighton, Mich. They have three grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the couple will hold celebrations for their anniversary later in the year by their children.

