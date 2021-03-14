Destiny Stone’s ‘Daniel’s Song’ featured in OWN Network show

When the Oprah Winfrey Network set out to produce their new series “Delilah,” the production team made a commitment to feature local Black women artists in their show.

Salisbury’s Destiny Stone got the call from the music director and couldn’t believe her years of hard work had been seen by them. Tuesday night’s two-hour premiere episode featured Stone’s single, “Daniel’s Song.”

Stone, her husband Daniel, whom the song is named for, and her family watched the premiere from their Salisbury home.

“I am so overwhelmed and grateful to know that professionals of the OWN Network think my music is good enough to include on the PREMIERE of their new series,” Stone said.

The 23-year-old wrote, recorded and self produced her second album “The Girl with the Purple Glasses” in the beginning months of the pandemic and released it on May 29. Her single, “Real Black” was released later on Jan. 1. The official video for “Daniel’s Song” was posted to her YouTube channel during the depths of the pandemic July 2020.

“I believe in myself and my music,” Stone said. “I am willing to do all I can to share my h(art) with the world and continue to inspire others.”