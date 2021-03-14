expand
March 14, 2021

Extension’s pullet project returns this year

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, March 14, 2021

The N.C. Cooperative Extension of Rowan County Center is putting on a pullet project again this year. The Rowan County Pullet Project is an opportunity for youth (ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1) to learn more about the livestock industry. Through this project, youth will raise laying hens. In September, youth will participate in a pullet show where they will demonstrate to a judge their knowledge of the bird. Training for this project will be provided through workshops.

Participants must be a resident of Rowan County or a member of Rowan County 4-H to participate in the project. Each participant will receive a maximum of five chicks, approximately the same age. Participants will raise the chicks under the supervision of parents or an agricultural education class with help from Extension agents and agricultural education teachers. Participants will raise the chicks from May until the pullet show in September. Participants will be responsible for all expenses incurred while raising the chicks, including but not limited to: feed, medication, facility, etc. Participants will present three birds received from the project to show at the September show.

Registration is due by Tuesday, April 6, at 5 p.m. to the Extension office. Pullet pickup will be May 6. Participation is limited to the first 15 participants to register. Each participant will receive five pullets. The fee to participate in this project is $20 per participant. If you have any questions or if you would like to register your child, contact Livestock Agent Morgan Watts at 704-216-8970 or amwatts@ncsu.edu .

Comments

