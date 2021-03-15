expand
March 15, 2021

Blotter: March 14

By Ben Stansell

Published 3:19 am Monday, March 15, 2021

• Brian Wilcox, 48, of Mocksville was charged by the Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Office on Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor injury to personal property. According to the arrest report, Wilcox kicked a female victim with a boot and struck the driver’s side door of a Toyota Echo with his forehead, shattering the glass and causing abrasions to the victim’s forearm.

• William Jack Upbright of Kannapolis was charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor resisting public officer, misdemeanor breaking and entering and misdemeanor first degree trespassing. Upbright is being kept in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $20,000 total bond.

• Chavroy Rondyke Bishop, 41, of Charlotte was charged on Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female and injury to personal property. Chavroy allegedly grabbed the victims neck, choked her and pushed her against a wall and into a television. Bishop allegedly caused damage in excess of $200 to the victim’s gaming system, television and television stand.

• Clint Allen Gaines, 36, of Salisbury, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Saturday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Gaines was allegedly in possession with fentanyl and syringes.

• Crysta Lena Cordoza, 36, of Salisbury, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday with misdemeanor charge of simple assault, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Cardoza allegedly punched a victim in the nose and hit the person over the head with a sweeper and was in possession of a wooden box and two grinders.

• Haley Nicole Dial, 29, of Salisbury, was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s office on Friday night with a felony charge of selling methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute. 

• Mandi Corum, 24, of Rockwell, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Friday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Emmanuel Clyde Mills, 36, of Mount Ulla, was charged by the Cleveland Police Department on Saturday with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

• Dadrian Terrell Donald, 39, of East Spencer, was charged by the Salisbury Police Department on Friday with felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

• Three people were arrested over the weekend for driving while impaired.

Comments

