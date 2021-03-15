expand
March 15, 2021

Novant loosens visitor restrictions at NC hospitals

By Staff Report

Published 1:07 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

SALISBURY – Novant health announced Monday that its North Carolina hospitals will now allow a patient two visitors per day as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

The previous restriction, which was in place for almost a year, limited visitors to one per day. Other precautions including special restrictions for COVID-19 positive patients and those under investigation remain in place, though the health network may grant exceptions for special circumstances. 

Visitors will still be required to be screened with a temperature check and questionnaire when entering facilities. Masks are required.

The network will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize foot traffic. Visitation hours remain in effect for specific areas.

Cases in Rowan County have declined from more than 200 per day at the peak to an average of 26 per day.

About 13,00 people have been fully vaccinated in Rowan County, which is 9.2% of residents.

The loosened restrictions apply to the following hospitals:

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital
  • Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

