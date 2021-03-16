expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

13% of Rowan residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19; 9% fully vaccinated

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

SALISBURY — The percentage of Rowan County residents who have been partially vaccinated for COVID-19 topped 13% on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says 13.2% of Rowan County residents, or 18,701 people, have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That’s an increase of more than 600 from numbers reported Friday. Similarly, the number of second doses from Friday’s data increase by more than 600 — from 12,650 to 13,010. NCDHHS data show about 9.2% of Rowan County residents have received a second dose.

Both numbers are below state averages and most surrounding counties. The state average for people partially vaccinated is 19.5% and the percentage of people fully vaccinated is 12.3%.

This week, the Rowan Health Department plans to administer 500 first doses during a Wednesday evening drive-thru event at West End Plaza. Though, with severe weather possible, the Health Department said people should be prepared in case cancellations or changes are necessary. People eligible for COVID-19 vaccines this week include anyone 65 or older, health care workers, frontline essential workers and anyone with one or more high-risk health conditions. Check your eligibility for a vaccine at yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

The Health Department makes appointments available for the week at 10 a.m. on Mondays at rowancountync.gov/1671/First-Dose-Clinics or 980-432-1800 (select option No. 1).

While all Health Department appointments for Wednesday’s event were claimed within an hour on Monday, people can also schedule a vaccination appointment through Novant Health, which is giving vaccinations to existing patients at the J.F. Hurley YMCA in Salisbury.

In Rowan County, 49.4% of people 75 and older have received a first dose. People 65 and older aren’t far behind, at 47.7%, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The next-highest percentage is for those 50 to 64, with 11% receiving a first dose.

The state’s numbers do not include people vaccinated through the Salisbury VA or the federal government’s program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Vaccinations continue to come at a significantly faster pace than positives. While there are usually several hundred vaccinations in a week, there have been 370 COVID-19 positives in the previous two weeks. On Monday, there were 32 new positives and no new deaths.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Rowan County’s region — the Triad Health Care Preparedness Coalition — was 240 on Monday, with 31 admitted in the previous 24 hours.

More News

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

Customer service company hiring in Rowan County

Blotter: March 15

Political Notebook: Six of local lawmakers’ bills make their way to other chamber

Comments

Crime

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

Business

Customer service company hiring in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: March 15

Local

Political Notebook: Six of local lawmakers’ bills make their way to other chamber

Business

Across the Pond Bed and Breakfast welcomes guests after a yearlong pause

News

Commissioners extend solar moratorium again, expect final vote at next meeting

Landis

Landis officials discuss progress, goals during budget work session

Education

Faith Academy lottery selects 500 students

Local

Animal group PETA says it will ‘demand answers’ about K-9 incident during Salisbury City Council meeting

News

Former Pfeiffer head coach heading to D-I tournament

Coronavirus

13% of Rowan residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19; 9% fully vaccinated

Local

Post’s Battle of the Brackets offers national, local prizes

Local

Falls Reservoir kayaker’s life saved by Stanly sheriff’s deputy, wildlife officer

Coronavirus

Novant loosens visitor restrictions at NC hospitals

Crime

Blotter: March 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans for downtown candy shop?

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Off-duty Salisbury police officer, cousin left man ‘bleeding profusely’

Crime

Two Kannapolis men face various charges for car break-ins

Crime

Salisbury Police officer arrested for assault, breaking and entering

Local

In Salisbury, housing demolitions come with months of work from three local officers

Local

Planners put organizational skills to use, help with vaccine distribution

High School

High school basketball player of year: West’s Moss is the boss for second time

Columns

Ester Marsh: Cardio, flexibility and balance guidelines

Education

North Middle principal criticized, apologizes after Black History Month voicemail