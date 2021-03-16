expand
March 16, 2021

Blotter: March 15

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:10 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny on Old Farm Road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported her friend overdosed after getting out of her car in the 2400 block of Eagle Street in Kannapolis.

• A motor vehicle theft was reported Thursday in the 4500 block of Fish Pond road in Salisbury

• Pearls Pawn and Gun on Thursday reported a burglary in the 1500 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• A simple physical assault was reported Thursday in the 900 block of Carter Loop Road in Rockwell.

• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny Thursday in the 1800 block of Shaver Road in Richfield.

• A woman on Thursday reported a burglary in the 100 block of Dixon Drive in Salisbury.

• Edwin Saul Yanez-Zarate, 18, was charged Thursday with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

• Kendarius Maxwell Rankin, 23, was charged Thursday with discharging a weapon into occupied property.

• Dylan Travis Seaford, 20, was charged Thursday with kidnapping.

• Nathaniel Wade Holshouser, 32, was charged Thursday with possession of a schedule two controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

• Jason Thomas Wing, 44, was charged Thursday with cyber stalking.

In Salisbury Police reports: 

• A women on Friday reported a male juvenile entered a utility closet in her open carport in the 1500 block of West Colonial Drive.

• A man on Friday reported his cell phone was stolen after he dropped it in the 700 block of East Innes Street.

• Tractor Supply Co. on Jake Alexander Boulevard reported a man walked out of the store Saturday without paying for a tool set.

• A man on Saturday reported vehicle damage cause by a hit and run in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A person reported shots were fired Sunday in the 1900 block of Meadowbrook Road and that shell casings were found in the street.

• A domestic situation in the 300 block of Ashbrook Road on Thursday led to a child neglect incident.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary in the 300 block of South Merritt Avenue.

• A man on Monday reported arson in the 400 block of Park Avenue.

• A man on Monday reported larceny from a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive.

• Mandi Corum, 24, was charged Friday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

• Clint Allen Gaines, 36, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance.

