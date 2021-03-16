expand
March 16, 2021

Blotter: Two Salisbury residents charged with felony possession with intent

By Carl Blankenship

SALISBURY — A pair of Salisbury residents were charged with multiple felony drug offenses for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute.

Brandon Stephon McIntosh, 29, was charged with felony charges for possession with intent to manufacture, sell and distribute heroin, a schedule two substance and schedule five substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female.

Cyia Janae Ausborne was charged with the same schedule two and schedule five drug charges as well as misdemeanor paraphernalia possession.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Maj. John Sifford said McIntosh had an outstanding warrant for the assault charge and was the passenger in a Volkswagen sedan officers pulled over. Deputies allegedly located marijuana, suspected crack and powder cocaine, paraphernalia and cash in the car.

In other police reports:

• Brandon Riley Templeton was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises. Sifford said detention center officers confronted Templeton after they allegedly saw him conceal drugs.

Templeton was searched and officers found a baggie with some pills. He was taken to Rowan County Magistrate’s Office and given a $15,000 bond for the charges.

• Abraham Lyles, 43, of Kannapolis, was arrested by Salisbury Police Department and charged with felony breaking and entering at a West Innes Street address on Monday. SPD Criminal Investigations Commander Justin Crews said Lyles allegedly was asked to leave and an officer told him not to return, but when the residents came back to the property they found him inside.

 

Assessment of police K-9 showing no damage occurred months after incident in video

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

Customer service company hiring in Rowan County

