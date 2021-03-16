expand
Ad Spot

March 16, 2021

Maynor Basquez

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

By Carl Blankenship

Published 11:31 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

SALISBURY – A Hickory man stopped at an Alexander County traffic checkpoint last week faces local sex and kidnapping charges in connection with an investigation that started in January.

Maynor Javier Yanes Basquez, 32, of Hickory, had already been charged with felony kidnapping, statutory rape, first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree exploitation of a minor by Rowan County Sheriff’s Office when he was stopped by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander County officers allegedly found drugs on Basquez and charged him with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule one controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession fo drug paraphernalia.

Maj. John Sifford of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said local officers began investigating Basquez in connection to the sex offense and kidnapping charges after a Jan. 18 incident when a Rowan County teenager traveled to Hickory with him, unbeknownst to her parents.

The Hickory Police Department located Basquez and charged him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

When investigating, Sifford said Rowan County officers found Basquez had met the girl before. He was already out on a $100,000 bond when he was arrested in Alexander County. He is now being held on a $1 million bond.

More News

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

Customer service company hiring in Rowan County

Blotter: March 15

Political Notebook: Six of local lawmakers’ bills make their way to other chamber

Comments

Crime

Hickory man charged with kidnapping, sexual exploitation of minor

Business

Customer service company hiring in Rowan County

Crime

Blotter: March 15

Local

Political Notebook: Six of local lawmakers’ bills make their way to other chamber

Business

Across the Pond Bed and Breakfast welcomes guests after a yearlong pause

News

Commissioners extend solar moratorium again, expect final vote at next meeting

Landis

Landis officials discuss progress, goals during budget work session

Education

Faith Academy lottery selects 500 students

Local

Animal group PETA says it will ‘demand answers’ about K-9 incident during Salisbury City Council meeting

News

Former Pfeiffer head coach heading to D-I tournament

Coronavirus

13% of Rowan residents partially vaccinated for COVID-19; 9% fully vaccinated

Local

Post’s Battle of the Brackets offers national, local prizes

Local

Falls Reservoir kayaker’s life saved by Stanly sheriff’s deputy, wildlife officer

Coronavirus

Novant loosens visitor restrictions at NC hospitals

Crime

Blotter: March 14

Ask Us

Ask Us: What are plans for downtown candy shop?

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Off-duty Salisbury police officer, cousin left man ‘bleeding profusely’

Crime

Two Kannapolis men face various charges for car break-ins

Crime

Salisbury Police officer arrested for assault, breaking and entering

Local

In Salisbury, housing demolitions come with months of work from three local officers

Local

Planners put organizational skills to use, help with vaccine distribution

High School

High school basketball player of year: West’s Moss is the boss for second time

Columns

Ester Marsh: Cardio, flexibility and balance guidelines

Education

North Middle principal criticized, apologizes after Black History Month voicemail